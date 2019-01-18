Conversation Project at Rockford Grange

Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, will hold the first event in its Oregon Humanities Conversation Project series on Friday, Jan. 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The first of these four conversations will be “The Space Between Us: Immigrants, Refugees, and Oregon,” facilitated by Manuel Padilla, who has worked with refugees in Haiti, Chad and Washington, D.C., said a press release.

Padilla will ask participants to consider questions of uprootedness, hospitality, identity, perception and integration to imagine how we might build more informed, responsive, resilient and vibrant communities, said a press release.

Padilla is the executive director of Portland Meet Portland and “is both teacher and consultant in the areas of dialogue, conflict transformation, social change, and international aid and development,” said a press release.

Doors open and hot soup will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The conversation will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

“These monthly conversations aim to connect people to ideas and to each other, invite diverse perspectives, and nurture respectful civic engagement and curiosity,” said a press release.

The remaining three conversations will be:

Feb. 22 — “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Forests” with facilitator Mariah Acton

March 22 — “It’s a Free Country” with facilitator Ann Su

April 26 — “Good Food, Bad Food: Agriculture, Ethics, and Personal Choice” with facilitator Kristy Athens