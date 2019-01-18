Gov. Kate Brown calls for action in inaugural address

Gov. Kate Brown gave her inaugural address Monday afternoon at a joint session with the State House of Representatives and the State Senate.

“Today is a little bittersweet or me, as this ceremony marks my final four years as governor,” Brown said in her address. “But, aside from how this feels for me, this is an important moment for our state.”

Brown first took the governor’s office in 2015, when she succeeded former Gov. John Kitzhaber after his resignation. She was officially elected governor in a 2016 special election and was reelected in the 2018 midterm election.

She was sworn in Monday afternoon for her first, and last, full four-year term.

In her 2019 inaugural address, Brown called on legislators to work together to address Oregon’s pressing issues, including climate change, affordable housing and education reform.

“Oregon families are counting on us,” Brown said. “While we tackle today’s fiscal challenges, we must also address the challenges of our future. Today we stand at a turning point, with an opportunity to put Oregon on a better path forward.”

Brown’s agenda for the 2019 legislative session focuses on key policies to help Oregon’s children and families thrive, said a press release: “Defending democracy, access to health coverage, protecting Oregon’s beauty and bounty, ensuring every Oregonian has a safe, dry place to call home, and access to quality education and career opportunities.”

While the House and Senate held organizational sessions and attended trainings this week, the 2019 Legislative Session doesn’t officially begin until Tuesday, Jan. 22.