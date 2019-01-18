Government shutdown impacts local workers

As of publication, the government has been partially shut down for 27 days, and with both sides of the aisle unwilling to budge, is expected to stay shut for a while yet.

The partial shutdown began Dec. 22 and became the longest shutdown in U.S. history last Friday, when it surpassed 21 days, the record held by a shutdown during the Clinton era.

Ironically enough, the 21st day of the shutdown also marked the first missed paycheck for furloughed federal workers, “with news reports claiming some were forced to find creative ways to pay bills, such as extending lines of credit or dipping into college savings accounts,” said an Oregon Capital Bureau article.

Nine federal departments are closed due to the shutdown: Treasury, Agriculture, Homeland Security, State, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, Commerce, Justice, and Interior — which includes the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.

Oregon has roughly 9,600 jobs at federal agencies that are not currently funded, according to the Oregon Employment Department’s numbers from March 2018. Of these affected jobs, approximately half are with the U.S. Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management.

“One thousand nine hundred federal employees have filed a (unemployment) claim during the shutdown — but the number that filed a claim due to the shutdown is likely closer to 1,450,” said Dallas Fridley, the Columbia Gorge/Columbia Basin regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department. “Many of these agencies have seasonal layoffs this time of year, with 450 UI (unemployment insurance) claimants at this time last year.”

Hood River County has approximately 96 federal workers total — 57 who have been impacted by the partial shutdown. Of those, 56 are with the U.S. Forest Service.

Wasco County, on the other hand, has 282 federal workers — but since Wasco County’s federal workers are primarily employed with The Dalles and Bonneville Dams or the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which are still receiving funding, only 38 employees have been affected by the shutdown.

As with Hood River County, most of these affected jobs are with the Forest Service. (These numbers do not include contract employees or federal employees who work outside the county.)

The Forest Service has a website set up to help its furloughed employees navigate the shutdown.

“Every shutdown is a little different — governed by specifics of the time of year, what seasonal activities are underway, and what type of employees are considered essential. We take these things into account in our shutdown contingency plan and adjust accordingly,” said a statement on the U.S. Forest Service’s website. “We are currently in the third week of the shutdown. If the shutdown continues after this week, we are in uncharted territory as a government shutdown has never gone this long.”

According to the website, employees may consider taking other jobs during the partial shutdown, so long as they continue to comply with the department’s ethics regulations.

Legislation was recently passed to ensure that furloughed employees will be paid retroactively once the shutdown is over. Should the shutdown exceed 30 days, the Forest Service will issue a second furlough notice to all employees, but “there will not be a reduction in force,” the website states.

SNAP distributes February benefits early Due to the shutdown, the SNAP program is issuing its February benefits early — on Friday, Jan. 18 — and will not be issuing any more benefits for that month. “Just like all normal SNAP payments, these SNAP benefits do not expire and will remain on the card until the household uses it,” said a press release. “It is very important to carefully budget your food benefits through February,” Program Manager Dawn Myers said in a letter mailed out to SNAP recipients. “Nothing has changed in how food benefits are used.” New applicants can still apply and receive benefits, said a press release, but SNAP does not yet know the timing of March benefits. “As of now, the government shutdown is not affecting the way people receive other nutrition assistance like school meals, WIC or food pantries,” said a press release.

The shutdown has also affected Oregonians who haven’t been furloughed: SNAP released the entirety of its February benefits early and is unsure about the timing of March benefits (see sidebar for details), funding for welfare and low-income housing vouchers could be threatened if the shutdown extends into February, and the agricultural industry is suffering from the closure of federal offices.

Oregon Capital Bureau reported that the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association had a meeting set up with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to talk about wolf depredation on Oregon cattle, but it was canceled due to the shutdown.“The situation that is occurring is a really, really tough situation,” Executive Director Jerome Rosa said to Oregon Capital Bureau. “A lot of cattle are getting maimed and killed.”

Oregon Capital Bureau also reported that grant reviews and classes at the National Fire Academy for police and firefighters have been paused, and while some state programs are expected to be fine through the end of the fiscal year — Sept. 30 — others could be impacted as early as the end of this month.

In the meantime, local businesses and organizations have stepped up to help those affected by the shutdown: Boda’s Kitchen, Double Mountain Brewery and Solstice Wood Fire Café are offering 15 percent off to all displaced federal workers (with a federal I.D.) for the duration of the shutdown, and FISH Food Bank and the Oregon Food Bank have released statements encouraging furloughed government workers and others affected by the shutdown to seek out their services.

Information on FISH can be found at www.fish-food-bank.com/board.html and info on the Oregon Food Bank can be found at www.oregonfoodbank.org.