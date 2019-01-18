GTA event highlights local innovators

The Gorge is home to a large and often-unknown group of innovators changing the world. The Gorge Tech Alliance invites the community to celebrate Gorge innovators past, present and future at its event on Jan. 22 to hear their stories and be inspired, said a press release.

Learn about the initial inspirations, the bumpy roads to success and the future from the presenters, including:

Seth Tibbots of Turtle Island Foods, sharing the founding story behind the Tofurkey line of products

Les Perkins of Farmers Irrigation District, with their fish screen and small-scale hydro innovations

Nate DeVol, with initial concepts to take the Farmers Irrigation innovations to the main-stem of the Columbia River

Jack Perrin with the Gorge Makerspace Project Invent team, sharing their work developing a joystick that would allow people with cerebral palsy, a spastic paralysis due to brain damage, to play online games

“Minds all over the Gorge have created and are creating solutions and products that are changing the world,” said GTA Executive Director Jessica Metta. “While the GTA often shares the innovations from our tech industry, we were excited for this event to share the broader story of innovation happening in the Gorge.”



The event is Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for appetizers and networking, with the presentations starting around 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 cash/check at the door or can be purchased in advance online.

Students and educators are free, but encouraged to RSVP. Details are found at crgta.org/get-involved/events.

The Gorge Tech Alliance (GTA) is the regional tech industry association that supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and STEM education.

Contact Metta at 541-296-2266, jessica@crgta.org or learn more at crgta.org.