Plays for Non-profits to hold February auditions

Auditions for spring productions of “Nunsense the Megamusical” and “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy Feb. 8-9.

Performances of these shows are scheduled for May 4-5 and May 25-26 at Columbia Center for the Arts, and May 9-11 and May 17-19 at the The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

Directed by Lynda Dallman and choreographed by Susan Sorenson and Ashly Will, these shows have openings for at least 12 females and four males of all ages. Talented dancers are needed for “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” and talented singers and dancers are needed for “Nunsense the Megamusical,” said Dallman in a press release.

Auditions for “Broadway Dancing through the Decades” will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 3-4:30 on Sunday, Feb. 9. Please prepare a short dance routine of your choice — tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop.

Auditions for “Nunsense the Megamusical” will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. This will include group readings from the script and individual performances of a song of your choice.

Check the website www.playsfornonprofits.com for more details.