Rep. Greg Walden condemns Rep. Steve King

Following a unanimous House Republican Steering Committee vote on Jan. 14, Iowa Rep. Steve King was blocked from committee assignments for the next two years, due to his recent controversial remarks questioning how the terms “white supremacy” and “white nationalism” become offensive in the U.S. These comments were “the latest in a years-long pattern of racially insensitive remarks by King,” according to an Associated Press article.

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River), representing western states on the House Republican Steering Committee, voted with his fellow Republicans to not seat Rep. King on any House Committees for the 116th Congress. Walden released the following statement on the action following Monday’s vote:

“Racism, bigotry, and prejudice have no place in America, where we hold true that all men and women are created equal. The comments of Steve King are reprehensible and unbecoming of any person, much less an elected representative. That’s why I voted alongside my colleagues on the Republican Steering Committee to remove Mr. King from his committee assignments tonight. I join all Americans in condemning his comments and am proud of the action taken to make it clear that we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for common decency.”

Walden also voted in support of a Democratic measure formally rebuking Rep. King on Jan. 15; in a twist, Rep. King also voted in support of this measure. Only one lawmaker — Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush — opposed the measure in favor of a more serious step to censure King, according to an Associated Press article.