Sen. Wyden plans town halls Jan. 18-26

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) will hold town halls in 12 Oregon counties — including Hood River and Wasco — between Jan. 18 and Jan. 26.

Wyden will be in Hood River County on Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. in the Hood River Middle School auditorium, 1602 May St., Hood River, and in Wasco County on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. at Dufur School, 802 NE Fifth St., Dufur.

Wyden has held 920 town halls statewide since promising that he would hold at least one annual town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, said a press release. He recently won a second consecutive “Senate MVP” award from the Town Hall Project for holding 52 town halls in 2018 — the most of any senator that year, said a press release.

“Throwing open the doors of government and listening to the Oregonians I’m proud to represent is a must,” said Wyden in an official statement. “These open-to-all town hall meetings allow any person to ask a question or share an idea. These conversations are part of what I call the ‘Oregon Way’ leading to solutions that work.”