Walden town halls postponed; dates to be announced

Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a revised town hall schedule for the week of Jan. 21, postponing all town halls scheduled after Monday, Jan. 21.

A press release from Walden’s office said this revised schedule is due to changes in the calendar for the House of Representatives announced Jan. 15 by Democratic leadership.

With the House scheduled to be in session beginning Tuesday, Jan. 22, Walden will need to be present in Washington, D.C., for votes in the House, said a press release.

The House of Representatives was scheduled to be out of session the week of Jan. 21 when Walden first announced his town hall schedule for January, said a press release.

“It is disappointing that the Democratic Leader made last minute scheduling changes in the House that interfere with my town hall schedule as it currently stands,” said Walden in an official statement. “We will reschedule the town halls impacted by the revised House calendar next week and will announce the details for those town halls as soon as we can.”

Town halls originally scheduled for Baker, Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Hood River and Wasco counties the week of Jan. 21 will be rescheduled for later dates and announced accordingly, said a press release.

Town halls originally scheduled Jan. 18-21 in Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Harney and Malheur counties will continue as planned.