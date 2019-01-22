Death notices for Jan. 23 edition: Ted Brown, José Jesus Robles and Gwendolyn Mince

Ted Brown

Theodore “Ted” C. Brown passed away on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Kona Community Hospital of Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Ted was born on May 9, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

José Jesus Robles

José Jesus Robles passed away with family by his side Jan. 19, 2019, at Saint Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. José was born on March 1, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

José Jesus Robles falleció rodeado de su familia el 19 de enero de 2019 en Portland, Ore. José nació el 1 de marzo de 1945 y tenía 73 años de edad cuando falleció.

Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.

Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.

Gwendolyn Mince

Gwendolyn Mince, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility Jan. 12, 2019.

Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.