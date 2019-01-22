The Ale List: Local brewery makes a global ‘where to drink beer’ list

One local brewery has made the list of “Where to Drink Beer: the Experts’ Guide to the Best Beer Places in the World.”

Solera Brewery of Parkdale lands among 1,600 spots in the Phaidon publication.

The other Oregon breweries mentioned are McMenamin’s High Street Brewery in Eugene (a cozy place I visited several time during my son’s University of Oregon tenure), McMenamin’s Edgefield in Troutdale, and perhaps the only Oregon brewery with a better view than Solera: Pelican Brewing of Pacific City.

Yet, while Solera is recommended for its beer garden, the listing makes no mention of Mt. Hood. The book jacket touts itself as “the ultimate global guide by the real experts — 500 of the most revered brewers and bartenders reveal their favorite ... places.”

With the subhead, “Foam is Where the Heart Is,” the new book is available at Waucoma Bookstore.

Ferment adds Double IPA, expands Farmhouse fleet

Finding a new niche for an IPA is a tough challenge in the hop-heavy Oregon beer scene, but Ferment Brewing Company looks to have done it.

The new Double IPA head brewer and owner Dan Peterson introduced on New Year’s Eve, besides being his first Double IPA, will not be poured into a standard pub glass.

Expect it in the same kind of goblet used for a Belgian ale or one of Ferment’s English-style strong ales.

“We call it ‘That Thing,’ as it’s that thing all breweries have to do now,” Peterson said. “We used Citra and Cashmere, with Mosaic, for a juicy, hazy New England ale.” For “That Thing,” Peterson also employed Mecca Grade malts from Madras, and pale ale malt and Shaniko wheat malt, which he called “really soft, the best malts we could find anywhere in the world, and it’s also the first domestic malts we’ve used.”

The goblet reminds people it’s 8 percent ABV, Peterson explained. “Otherwise it can trick people.

“We don’t do beers between 6-9 percent ABV. It’s a gap we don’t do, so this comes in at 8 percent, right in that gap.”

“That Thing” is one of two new beers introduced on the last day of 2018. Olde Hedgerow, an experiment of sorts with gooseberries, joins the fleet of Ferment English Farmhouse ales. Old Hedgerow nestles in with the White River Saison and Biere de Garde, currently on tap.

Olde Hedgerow bears a “sort of savory side, almost like a plum wine,” he said.

And it might well call for a variation on suitable glassware.

“We were experimenting. It’s not that strong at 4.8 percent ABV, and it’s got the tartness and effervescence just right for a champagne glass,” Peterson added. “It’s a tiny one-up, just kind of playing around, experimenting.

“We had a whole bunch of gooseberries, from a Hillsboro farm, and we put them in a barrel awhile back, to see what happens if we put them in here.”

Lactobacillus is imbued naturally from the berries where they were picked, he explained. “The beer spends so much time on the berries, we put the beer on the berries to see what happens.

“It wasn’t a disappointment,” Peterson said.

For “That Thing,” Peterson said, “We put a ton of hop aroma in there but the bitterness is super low. And the salts we used in this new style, the New England IPA, where the minerals we’re adding to the water for brewing are shifted way over from what we’d used for a really malty beer.

“You want that softness, using more calcium chloride, so you have more chloride ions in there versus calcium sulfate, which is typically used for a hopped beer, in the British tradition of having a lot of sulfate in the water; whereas modern beers, with this New England style, you can shift it in this direction to make it softer, squishy, hoppy, malty IPA that’s not bitter.

“Someone recently described it to me as fuzzy and sharp. It’s got the softness of it, with the distinctness of the hops.”

From the same farm as the Olde Hedgerow gooseberries, Peterson also acquired a supply of another unusual brewing fruit: Hascaps, a bell-shaped berry similar to blueberry, with a more magenta tone. He’ll introduce Brettanomyces to the limited release will come out “hot pink,” he said, “It’s going to be a fun one.”

That ale has the working title “flamingo,” but Ferment will be releasing it with the Japanese name Hashikapu, as the berries are common in the eastern Pacific.

Also on the horizon at Ferment, an intra-collaboration between Peterson and his wife and co-owner, chef Jenn Peterson: Linzertorte will be a pastry style, raspberry-lemon beer, on draft, as early as February.

The Petersons employed Belgian pilsner malt and Bayern German wheat malt, “to get as much cakiness as possible,” Dan said, as well as raspberries and, towards the end of the fermentation, lemon-zest, and lemons and lemon-zest in the boil, along with spices. What emerges will be “ a distinct pink.”

Dwinnell adds ‘Cellar Club’

Recently named one of the “Top Three Small Breweries” in the country by beer writer Jeff Alworth for “Craft Beer & Brewing” magazine, Dwinell Country Ales has announced the start of their “Cellar Club.”

Since opening in August 2017, Dwinell Country Ales has set its sights on developing a barrel program and bottling their beers. Working patiently with oak and the seasons, these beers express a deeper and more nuanced version of their approach to creating farmhouse-style and wild ales.

By joining the “Cellar Club,” members will have priority and, for certain smaller batches, exclusive access to purchase these bottles with a club discount. All of the beers made available through the “Cellar Club” are bottle conditioned, predominately in 750 ml bottles, enabling these beers to further mature in one’s cellar.

“Each beer we make is fermented with a constantly evolving mixed-culture of yeast and bacteria and many of our beers undergo a secondary fermentation over ripe local fruit,” says brewer and co-owner Justin Leigh. “For longer-term projects and aged beers, we work mostly with barrels that we source from nearby wineries in the Columbia River and Yakima Valleys.”

While these barrel-aged “country ales” will comprise the core of the beers made available through the “Cellar Club,” Dwinell Country Ales will also release a variety of blends, younger beers and collaborations.

‘Hangover Fest’ returns

The third annual exploration of seasonal beers happens Jan. 26, 1-7 p.m. at Hood River Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave, Hood River,.

Breweries of the Gorge, an affiliation of more than a dozen Gorge breweries, hosts the event, and members will present seasonals, one-offs and special tastings at the event, including reserve brews and ciders.

Admission (21 and over only): includes collectible glass and eight drink tickets.

Advance purchase: $20 online at www.beerfests.com, or $25 cash.

In addition to regionally crafted beer, Apple Valley BBQ will be on site serving up world-class BBQ, and attendees will enjoy the funky beats with DJ Magnetwork .

Full Sail whips up a ‘Malted’

Full Sail Brewing Company has launched its milkshake-style IPA brewed with lactose, malted barley and oats. A touch of natural vanilla is the proverbial cherry on top. (6.8 percent ABV, 40 IBUs)

Brewers described it as a hazy and hoppy, smooth and creamy, milkshake-style IPA.

“We’d been wanting to experiment with the milkshake style, an offshoot of New England Hazy IPAs,” said Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “With Malted Milkshake, we really nailed it. It’s unfiltered, not bitter, and there’s tons of aroma packed into a full-bodied, creamy IPA.”

The popularity of milkshake-style IPAs has been growing exponentially, and Full Sail was confident its master brewers could add to the category in an original way.

Nonfermentable lactose (milk sugars) provide a full-bodied, smooth creaminess while the yeast strain creates a hazy, fruit-forward beer. Big juicy flavor and big juicy hops stand out in new Malted Milkshake-Style IPA brewed with Ekuanot, Denali, Comet, Citra, and Cascade hops, and 2-Row Pale, Wheat and Oats.

