Community notes, Jan. 23 edition

HR Library hosts teen movie night

Coming up at the Hood River Library on Jan. 26 is teen movie night, featuring “The Hate U Give,” from 4-6:30 p.m.

Popcorn and snacks will be provided. Please note that this film includes realistic violence and is recommended for teens ages 13 and up.

The program is free and open to the public and intended for tweens and teens. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

STEM classes at HRMS

Hood River Middle School Chief Science Officers host a Friday Night STEM class every Friday through March 1 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The classes will be held in the HRMS science and music building (Mr. Becker’s Room). Cost is $10 per class, with some scholarships available.

Class schedule:

Jan. 25 — Great Game Gathering. A continuation of the coding class and a time to finish the games started in the first class.

Feb. 1 — Prolific Plants Project. A continuation of the Playful Planting Party; checking on plants and measuring growth and using math to measure their growth per week. Includes sketching the plants and exploring plant anatomy.

Feb. 8 — Dynamic Design. Designing wind cars and talking about how wind can be harnessed as a force.

Feb. 15 — Manic Monopoly Material Meeting. Continuation of car design and beginning of building. Some additional purchases required.

Feb. 22 — The Big Build. A continuation of the car classes.

March 1 — Raucous Race Rumble Rampage. Racing the wind cars made by students.

For more information or to register, email HRMSCSO@gmail.com; limit 18 students per class. Signups are first come, first served. When registering, include adult contact first and last name, and student first and last name.

After School Maker Club at HR Library

The Hood River Library will host a series of Maker Clubs after school every Thursday at 3 p.m. in February designed to help students learn to create, design and collaborate. Programs will include toy making, engineering and learning about the design process, among other things, said a press release.

This program is designed for children in fourth grade and above. Parents are welcome to join. Attendance at all four sessions is encouraged but not mandatory. No registration required.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Shelter Services holds trainings in January

Hood River Shelter Services is holding warming shelter volunteer trainings on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 26-27. All volunteers must attend one training session.

Times are 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 26 and 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The warming shelter is also in need of items such as gloves, sleeping bags in new or good used condition, cough drops and shower passes; shower passes can be purchased for $2 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. For more information on volunteer training or donation needs, contact Shelter Director Sarah Kellems at director@HoodRiverCares.org or 509-637-0771.

Little League signups

Hood River Valley Little League is currently registering participants for the 2019 season. Cost is $65. For more information, visit the Hood River Valley Little League Facebook page or its website at clubs.bluesombrero.com/hoodrivervalleyll, or email hrvlitteleague@gmail.com.

Third annual Mardi Gras tickets on sale now

Tickets for the third annual Mardi Gras fundraiser for Meals on Wheels are now on sale at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 23, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

A pre-party runs from 5-6 p.m. with music, libations and a sneak-peak at silent auction and raffle items.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the center, located at 2010 Sterling Place. This is a 21 and over event. Pre-sale raffle tickets are also on sale at the center for $1 per ticket.

“Last year’s event was so successful that we ran out of tables and chairs,” said Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett. “We made sure to buy new tables and chairs this year.”

For more information, call 541-386-2060; ask for Mallett or Executive Assistant Reka Sieverkropp.

Theater volunteers needed for upcoming production

Big Britches Productions is welcoming volunteers for its first show, Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (female version). The comedy opens Feb. 8 at The Bingen Theater.

See page B2 for details.

Google Wind Challenge returns to The Dalles

Registration has now opened for the 2019 Google Wind Challenge, which blows back into The Dalles on Saturday, March 16. Middle and high school students are now invited to create teams and sign up for the sixth annual event. The Wind Challenge is a free, hands-on program that fuels student interest in science, technology and wind energy.

During the event, teams of middle and high school students learn about wind turbine technology and design and apply their skills in an all-day competition to build, test and present their wind turbine models to a group of judges. Teams can register through Feb. 1 at www.windchallenge.org.

‘Eagle Creek Fire’ on display at Discovery Center, The Dalles

The Eagle Creek fire exhibit, now at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, is a “powerful display of intense, real-time Eagle Creek fire imagery along with facts, time lines and stories from first responders to friends and neighbors along the Columbia River,” said a press release.

Display content is on loan from the History Museum of Hood River County and is presented in collaboration with the US Forest Service.

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is located at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 541-296-8600 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Old Vines at The Pines

Live music coming up at The Pines:

Every Sunday, 3-5 p.m., The Old Vines.

According to a press release, the Old Vines plays an eclectic mix of music. “Just as wine is composed of many elements, you’ll find a musical blend of standards — folk, jazz, country and just enough blues to keep your toes tapping,” said the press release.

The Pines Tasting Room is located at 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.



Regional History Forum starts Feb. 2

The 2019 Regional History Forum at the Original Wasco County Courthouse will be held on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom, 410 West Second Place, The Dalles, located behind the Chamber of Commerce/Visitors Center.

Admission is free.

The Feb. 2 talk will be “World War I, Part 1: Stonehenge and the Great War.”

Washington State Park Ranger Mark Harris developed this PowerPoint for the 2018 centennial of the war and armistice.

He covers Sam Hill’s Stonehenge, the war’s beginnings, new technology used in the war, how uniforms differed between combatants, the role of women in the war effort, the trenches, the fall of empires and continuing effects of one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

Additional lectures will be Feb. 9, 16 and 23.

Dance at The Dalles Senior Center Feb. 8

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s DJ music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No-host beer and wine will be available; please bring a finger-food item to share. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes, and trivia games. Admission is $5 per person at the door.

Live Sessions Concert

Live Sessions community music series continues Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Cafe. Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com. The Riv Cafe, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.