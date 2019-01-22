Eagles are tournament champions

The Hood River Valley Girls Wrestling team took home the championship trophy at the Oregon Classic Dual Meet State Championships last Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond. This meet is not to be confused with the state championship meet occurring Feb. 22 and 23.

It was a clean sweep for the Eagles, as they won all six of their matchups: 36-12 over Warrenton in the first round, 42-6 over Thurston (red) in the second round, 30-18 over Century in the third round, 24-22 over Hillsboro in the quarterfinals, 24-23 over Thurston (black) and 30-18 over Bend in the finals.

“I am super excited for the team and proud of the effort they put forth,” said Athletic Director and coach Trent Kroll. “Just by looking at the scores, anyone can tell these duals were not easy.”

While all members of the Eagles’ team contributed points throughout the tournament, standout performances came from Emily Sullenger (130), Trinity Jones (130), Elena Kroll (135) and Grace Miller (145). Sullenger and Jones went 5-1 in their matches, while Kroll and Miller went 6-0.

“All the athletes pushed themselves individually and raised each other up as teammates to accomplish this goal,” said Kroll. “This will be a memory for their entire lives. I am so happy for our school and our community.”

Hood River will host Bend Sr. High School on Friday, and then a tournament Saturday.