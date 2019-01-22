Entertainment Update for Jan. 23 edition

Salute the Duke concert Jan. 25, 27

Enjoy a Duke Ellington concert with local high school and middle school bands in a Salute the Duke Concert on Friday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. From “Satin Doll” to “Take the ‘A’ Train” to “Caravan,” Ellington’s sophisticated arrangements and swinging tunes captivated the musical world for decades. Presented by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Jazz Collective. Tickets at the door or at www.gorgeorchestra.org. $20 Adults, $15 Members, $5 youth (10-17), free for kids under 10.



Erick Haynie at Cebu/Riverside

On Thursday, Jan. 31, Erick Haynie plays piano in the Riverside dining room (family friendly) and Cebu Lounge, 6-8:30 p.m. Join Haynie for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar, classic jazz and pop favorites. No cover. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.

Everybody’s Local Music Mondays

Live music coming up at Everybody’s:

Jan. 21: Ryan Durgan (Prollyotta, NW Sunny Vibes), 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 18: Hazelnuts (Acoustic folk), 6-8 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

Gun Shy at The Dalles Eagles

Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:

Friday, Jan. 25: Music and karaoke with Bill Hornibrook, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge.

Saturday, Jan. 26: Pure Country with Gun Shy — dance on the biggest dance floor in the Gorge. $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.

Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s Jan. 26

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Jan. 25: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m. Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Willy & Me

On Jan. 24, at 6 p.m., Bill Neilson (guitar) and Lisa Nelson (keyboards/percussion) perform at the White Buffalo. This duo, known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation, are a magical mix. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Cascade Singers meet

Cascade Singers community choir welcomes new members for its spring season. Work has begun for a choir festival in February and the annual St. Patrick’s Day concert. A late spring concert will feature women composers. The Singers meet under the direction of Miles Thoming-Gale Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles. One-hour work sessions also happen Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are open to all interested singers.

For further information, contact the director at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.

Kit Garoutte at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Jan. 25: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Rock, country covers)

Saturday, Jan. 26: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (One-man band, easy listening, covers)

Sunday, Jan. 27: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (in-house band)

Thursday, Jan. 31, Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan Hare, 6-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

‘After the Burn’ benefit concerts scheduled

Benefit concerts for the recent California wildfire incidents are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1, at The Ruins, featuring local band Greenneck Daredevils (6-8 p.m.) and Portland bluegrass band Never Come Down (8-10 p.m.). All proceeds to benefit California wildfire victims. Suggested donation $10. Contact Gorge Event Systems to become a sponsor/program supporter. Additional show March 8. Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Prollyotta at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30, hosted by Scot Bergeron.

Jan. 22: Prollyotta (Hood River jams)

Feb. 5: The Brothers Reed (folk rock)

March 5: The Sweet Lillies (high energy acoustic)

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Joe Newberry in TD

Known around the world for his exquisite clawhammer banjo playing, Joe Newberry is also a powerful guitarist, singer and songwriter. The Gibson Brothers’ version of his song “Singing As We Rise,” featuring guest vocalist Ricky Skaggs, won the 2012 IBMA “Gospel Recorded Performance” Award. With Eric Gibson, he shared the 2013 IBMA “Song of the Year” Award for “They Called It Music.”

A long-time and frequent guest on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion, he was a featured singer on the Transatlantic Sessions 2016 tour of the United Kingdom with fiddler Aly Bain and Dobro master Jerry Douglas, and at the Transatlantic Session’s debut at Merlefest in 2017.

In addition to performing solo, Newberry plays in a duo with mandolin icon Mike Compton, and also performs with the dynamic fiddler and step-dancer April Verch.

Catch Newberry on The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. Gorge Community Music is located at 410 East 2nd St. in downtown The Dalles.