Police Log, Jan. 13 to 19

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 14 — Hood River — Male arrested for harassment after he contacted a female he had previously been advised not to contact. This also violated his probation, and he was lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 18 — Sherman Avenue — Telephonic harassment reported.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 19 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading westbound for failure to maintain lane of travel.

The male driver did not identify himself with any formal identification. The male was detained, and a substantial amount of money and methamphetamine was located on his person. A female passenger also admitted to having methamphetamine and 25 hits of LSD. Both were taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 18 — State Street, 500 block — Transient male arrested for criminal trespass.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 13 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer dispatched in regards to a vehicle parked sideways in a parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by a female, and the caller believed the female was under the influence of something. Officer made contact with the female occupant and observed very noticeable signs of impairment.

The female was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 14 — Wasco near Rand — Vehicle stopped for not having rear lights. The driver admitted to drinking four beers within the past hour and consented to field sobriety tests, which he failed.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, cited and released to his wife.

Jan. 15 — Hood River — Goldendale resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction, resisting arrest, attempting to elude on foot and assault on a peace officer.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 16 — Seventh and Sherman — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 13 — State and 13th — Officer responded to a report of a male in the road yelling at cars that were passing by (parole violation).

Jan. 18 — Male arrested for two out of state warrants and, locally, theft II.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 15 — 20th and Wasco — Robbery reported. The victim stated an unknown male robbed him of his wallet and fled on foot.

Jan. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Stolen debit card reported.

Jan. 17 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Theft from a business reported.

Jan. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.

Jan. 19 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported to have occurred at a retail business. The male suspect was later located and cited and released for the theft. The property was recovered and returned to the business.

Other:

Jan. 16 — 10th Street, 1000 block — Abandoned skateboard reported.