Power and water go out after dual car crashes

Water and power both went out Monday morning for some residents on Country Club Road.

It was an unrelated double-whammy involving a Kia hitting a power pole on Country Club just south of Belmont Drive and a hit-and-run to a fire hydrant nearby on Alameda Road.

The downed power pole caused about a five-hour closure of Country Club from Belmont to Sunset Drive. West Side Fire Department responded and helped direct traffic.

The fire hydrant damage was caused by a car that left the scene, according to Deputy Joel Ives of Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. A leak in the line resulted from the damage, causing Ice Fountain Water District to order a boil-water advisory. Field operator Chris True said he was unsure how many customers had been affected; True said water samples were sent to the lab for testing and would be back Tuesday or Wednesday, and customers are advised to continue boiling water until they hear from the district.

The driver of the Kia sedan was unhurt, and no citation was issued. She was traveling north, according to Ives, when “she caught a slick spot and with a car coming the opposite way, she maneuvered to avoid hitting it and went into the ditch,” striking the pole and snapping it.

Utility wires were draped on the car and onto the road surface. Pacific Power was called to replace the pole and repair the lines.

The three dogs in the Kia spent a half-hour running around the woods and yard of adjacent property before a friend came to give her a ride.

One neighbor said that as a result of the two accidents he lost more than power and water.

“I was just about to take a shower, and just then the water went out, and it’s dark so I can’t find my glasses.”