Robinson becomes a Bronco

Jamie Robinson, a senior at Hood River Valley High School and avid water polo player, signed a letter of intent Friday to attend Santa Clara University, a private institution in Santa Clara, Calif. Robinson will continue her water polo career at the Division I school after a successful career at HRV that saw her set numerous records and earn a multitude of accolades.

In her time as an Eagle, Robinson was a member of two state championship teams, earned awards as Mount Hood Conference Player of the Year and Oregon State MVP, was captain of the water polo team for two years, received invitations to the US National Team tryouts, set single-season and career school records in goals, assists, steals and shooting percentage and has a cumulative 4.0 GPA.

“Jamie has been the best player on our team for the last three years, and I think there’s no doubt she’s the best player coming out of Oregon right now,” said coach Kellie Dunn.

The Santa Clara Broncos compete in the West Coast Conference with nine other colleges, spanning from California through Washington and one in Utah.

The Broncos have a competitive Women’s Water Polo team and Robinson will face great competition in her future athletic career.