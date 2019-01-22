Sen. Wyden holds Hood River town hall

Approximately 60 of Sen. Ron Wyden’s (D-Oregon) constituents gathered in Hood River Middle School’s auditorium Monday evening for Sen. Wyden’s 925th official town hall.

Wyden said that this town hall “is part of the pledge I made when I first took office” to hold at least one town hall annually in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

He started the town hall by jokingly stating he was going to stand up and talk for the next half hour, before reassuring attendees that he would primarily be answering their questions.

“Nothing is off limits,” he said, adding that he wanted to hold an open meeting “as the founding fathers intended it.”

Constituents asked questions on topics ranging from his inspirations to clearcutting and green energy, but much of the conversation focused around the ongoing government shutdown and border security issue.

“I want to be for spending dollars in an effective, targeted way,” he said of border security. He said that, according to reports he has read and border officials he has spoken to, investing in fencing, technology and increased border patrol are effective ways to address border security. “The wall is not a very effective way,” he said.

Regardless, he said, “Oregonians understand that you’ve got to get the government open first.”

When asked what the next steps are on that front, he said he anticipates that a vote will be called on a border security package. He talked about how they ended up in this position, and said that, before the shutdown, there was unanimous consent in the Senate on a proposal to split the spending bill in two — with the border security funding separated from the spending required to keep the government open — so that the necessary spending could pass without hinderance while the border security issue was discussed further. He said that the president even agreed to sign it; but changed his mind.

Wyden said his priority right now is getting the government back open. “We’re going to get it back open because we’re better than this,” he said.

The conversation also centered on gun control and family healthcare — two issues championed by the Hood River Valley High School chapter of Girl Up.

Before the town hall, he informally met with Girl Up members at Dog River Coffee to hear their views on gun control and family planning legislation.

“I think it’s a really powerful way to get young people, particularly young women, involved” Wyden said of Girl Up.

At the town hall, he retold the story of how he met Eva Jones, the Hood River Valley High School student leading the school’s Girl Up chapter: She stood up at one of his town halls and spoke about the necessity of effective gun control. “(She was) factual, well informed, talking about what needed to be done,” Wyden said of Jones, “I think young people and young people from rural communities could be the tipping point for this issue.”

While he agreed that background checks alone wouldn’t solve the gun control issue, he said they were a start; and he pointed to a bill that is just a couple of votes away from passing in the senate.

“It’s not about the Second Amendment … it’s about common sense,” he said, “I don’t think that’s Democrat, I don’t think that’s Republican, I don’t think that’s a violation of the second amendment, I think it’s just plain common sense.”

Of family healthcare, he said, “I think that family planning is ultimately the best anti-abortion there is.”

At the end of the town hall, Hood River Valley High School senior (and Hood River News intern) Montserrat Garrido stood up to ask Wyden about his plan for engaging youth of color.

“I want you and people like you to ask us about policy,” she said.

Wyden responded that he did have a specific plan for engaging youth called the Listening to the Future program, where he holds town halls at schools during school hours so students can attend.

“If I get an invitation, I’ll come back this year for a Listening to the Future program at your school,” he told Garrido. He also pointed towards internships available at his office. “When I was elected to congress (at 35-years-old), I was the youngest person Oregon had ever sent to Congress,” he said, “…I want young people to have that same shot.”

He ended the town hall by thanking his constituents for coming out to educate him on what’s important to them. “I’m sure you’ll go home disagreeing with me … (but) I hope you’ll go home and say, ‘this is how it’s supposed to look,’” he said.