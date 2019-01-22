Yesteryears: Overlook Memorial Park takes shape in 1999

1919 — 100 years ago

The new city administration held its first council meeting on Monday, Mayor Scobee presiding, but as Councilmen Walters and Sinclair were out of town, action on the most important matter that came up, a protest against the establishment of the tourists’ auto park on the Heights, was deferred until all members are present. The protest against the establishment of an auto park was signed by practically all the property owners in the vicinity of the proposed park, to be located just east of Third Street. The protest recites that a park would be a nuisance to the property owners, especially if not properly policed.

Verbatim: Lions’ gift slows down motorists The Hood River Police Department unveiled its new portable speed-reader board Wednesday at 13th and C streets in the Heights. The board, mounted on top of a police car, monitors the speed of oncoming vehicles and serves as a warning for motorists to slow down if they’re exceeding the speed limit. “It’s working just great,” said Police Chief Rich Yonkins. Because it can be mounted on a police vehicle, the reader board can easily be moved to any location in the city. The reader board was purchased by the police department with funds donated to the department by the Hood River Lions Club Foundation as part of $100,000 in grants disseminated by the foundation to service organizations in the county. An anonymous donation of more than $1.5 million stipulated that 6 percent of the bequest must be given annually to worthwhile programs in the county. — Hood River News, January 23, 1999

1929 — 90 years ago

Canby W.R.C. and the G.A.R Post enjoyed a banquet at the M.E. church dining room on Saturday. The many good things to eat were prepared by the ladies of the Relief Corps. While 75 were present, it was regretfully noted that only six of the veterans of the Civil War were able to be present. But those who could not attend were not forgotten and received presents to gladden their hearts.

1939 — 80 years ago

Unless the many feathered visitors to Hood River Valley and town are greatly mistaken, spring must be near, for during the past few days, large flights of grosbeaks, cedar waxwings and bluebirds have been reported by those who know their birds.

Several residents, among them Mrs. C.E. Perkins, report seeing numbers of cedar waxwings and grosbeaks and bluebirds for several days, were almost as common as wrens and juncos, which have been here throughout the winter.

For the first time in many years, red-tailed woodpeckers have seen the valley continuously since late November, and even the musical Nuthall sparrow has wintered over in this valley.

1949 — 70 years ago

Seventy pupils took part in the weekly Jaycee ski school on the north side last Sunday. Two lessons remain on the schedule, one this coming Sunday and a final course and examination on the following Sunday. Classes are under the supervision of Jack Schwartz, noted Portland skier, who is pinch-hitting for Dick Cochran. Cochran recently departed for Switzerland.

Sunday afternoon classes have been discontinued at the school because of lack of interest. However, the ski areas were visited by what is reported to be one of the largest groups of Sunday ski excursionists ever assembled on the north side.

1959 — 60 years ago

On Jan. 20, bids were opened for the state highway construction project between Hood River and Mosier. These, with the surprisingly late lumber season, were major factors in a generally bright employment picture for Hood River County this winter, according to Boyd Jackson, state employment official.

A project that would fully develop the Hood River boat basin as a major river port was still begging this week after President Eisenhower’s budget was released to the public.



Port Manager George Bartch expressed confidence that failure of the measure to find a place on the president’s budget was only a temporary setback.

1969 — 50 years ago

Papers signifying the official termination of the Jucho lease were signed by the Port of Hood River Commission Monday night, and then forwarded to Germany for signatures by the Jucho Company.

When those signatures are affixed, it will signal the end of a controversial lease that had its beginning in 1962, went into court in 1968, and resulted in the port buying the 99-year lease for $25,000 from the German-based organization.

1979 — 40 years ago

Construction to open a segment of 13th Street between May and Taylor is scheduled for bidding in March, City of Hood River officials reported Monday. The street opening will be a major step toward an eventual one-way couplet through the traffic clogged Heights business area.

The progress report was made by the city to the County Board of Commissioners during the city-county dinner meeting. It involved the 13th Street projects and other work planned on major arterials. Other projects under discussion were May Street from 22nd to Rand and two segments of Belmont.

1989 — 30 years ago

About 30 community representatives joined forces last week to seek a means of providing shelter to the Hood River Valley’s homeless families and individuals.

The meeting was called by the Rev. Gary Young after the governing board of St. Marks’ Episcopal Church reluctantly decided to halt a longstanding practice of leaving the church’s sanctuary doors open to all, 24 hours a day. The church had been a haven for people seeking shelter from the cold.

Problems arose, however. “A lot of people are about a paycheck away (from homelessness). They come in bunches, about the time the rent’s due,” said Community Action Program Director Jim Slusher.

1999 — 20 years ago

Design changes, scheduling problems and a bit of Mother Nature’s ire have thrown some roadblocks in front of the Overlook Memorial Park project. But most of the problems have been overcome and this week, workers resumed construction on the $190,000 project, taking shape at the Second Street/State Street intersection.

The revised schedule calls for the park to be completed in mid or late March.

“It’s going to be beautiful when it’s done,” said Hood River City Manager Lynn Guenther. The park will honor Hood River County’s military veterans and will officially be dedicated on Memorial Day in May, Guenther said.

2009 — 10 years ago

Cliff Smith Motors is changing gears to meet consumer demand during an economic recession. The Hood River business terminated its franchise with General Motors Saturday. The dealership now plans to independently market pre-owned vehicles in a variety of makes and models.

One thing was indisputable at Wednesday’s work session to consider the future of Cascade Locks’ middle and high schools: The people of Cascade Locks love their school. The committee came up with five options: Increase enrollment by drawing families to the area; increase enrollment by changing boundaries to include more students; share enrollment with Hood River Valley High and Hood River Middle School; bus all high school students to HRVHS; or bus all middle and high school students to HRMS and HRVHS.

