Death notices, Jan. 26 edition: Jerry Bailey and Patrick Mozingo

Jerry Bailey
Jerry Leroy Bailey passed away on Jan. 23, 2019, at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, Ore. Jerry was born on July 24, 1947, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patrick Mozingo
Patrick L. Mozingo passed away on Oct. 17, 2018, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. He was born on Dec. 5, 1957, in San Diego, Calif.
