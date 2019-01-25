Hood River News logo

Death notices, Jan. 26 edition: Jerry Bailey and Patrick Mozingo

As of Friday, January 25, 2019

Jerry Bailey

Jerry Leroy Bailey passed away on Jan. 23, 2019, at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, Ore. Jerry was born on July 24, 1947, and was 71 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Patrick Mozingo

Patrick L. Mozingo passed away on Oct. 17, 2018, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. He was born on Dec. 5, 1957, in San Diego, Calif.

﻿

More like this story

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)