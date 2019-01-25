HRV at Lewis and Clark

Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team took home several trophies from the Jean Ward Invitational tournament held Jan. 19-20 at Lewis and Clark College. Eleven students competed against 54 other teams from five states at the highly competitive annual tournament, said a press release. First place trophies went to junior Zach Marble in Novice Impromptu Speaking and freshman Jazmin Contreras in Novice Poetry Reading. Junior CJ Thorp won third place in Congressional Debate and made the semi-final round of Radio Commentary. Sophomore Jacob Kaplan made the final round in Poetry and the semi-final round of Radio. Sophomore Max Spears made the final round in Humorous Interpretation.