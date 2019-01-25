Immigrant advocacy resources listed

This is a list of ways citizens can get involved to help protect immigrants, compiled by Mark Reynolds of Odell on behalf of the Gorge Ecumenical Ministries’ Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at Riverside Community Church on Jan. 21:

Donate

Immigration Counseling Service, the only independent non-profit law firm dedicated to improving the lives of immigrants in Hood River, is the local office for the Gorge: www.ics-law.org.

Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice advances immigrant justice through accompaniment of immigrants facing detention and deportation, policy advocacy at local, state and national levels: imirj.org.

Rural Organizing Project is an Oregon-wide organization for locally-based groups: rop.org.

Gorge ICE Resistance, Facebook, provides on-the-ground action and support for immigrant detainees at NORCOR.

Volunteer

“Volunteering is a great way for concerned citizens to help undocumented immigrants,” Reynolds notes. “Translation, interpretation, educational and emotional support are needed.”

Protest

“Protest puts pressure on leaders and can bring an issue to the forefront of national dialogue. Gorge ICE Resistance sponsors a daily vigil at NOCOR to support immigrant detainees,” he said.

Call elected officials. Express your view of state and federal policy regarding immigrant rights.

Education

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the National Immigrant Justice Center are good sources of information about immigrant rights: aclu.org; immigrantjustic.org.