The serendipity of the dictionary, courtesy of Rotary

Last month, Hood River Rotary sustained its annual tradition of giving a dictionary to every fifth grader in the Hood River County School District.

This is not a case of book delivery by drone, however.

“This is yours to keep, a gift from the community and the Hood River Rotary,” Rotarian Erick Haynie told one class at May Street Elementary.

Rotarians visited the classrooms, talking with students and showing them how to use the books.

“We want to reaffirm the value of the dictionary. This is a very powerful tool in life,” said Paul Crowley, in his 24th year giving out dictionaries. “It is not just a place for words, it’s a place for a lot of information.”

Students were reminded that “dictionaries have a lot of parts.” Rotarians went through the gazetteer section, weights and measures, symbols, and forms of address.

“If you have a dictionary, if you were going to meet the queen, you could learn how to address her properly without causing an international incident,” joked Crowley. (The answer, by the way, is “If you please, Your Majesty.”)

Using words such as tradition, serendipity and poliomyelitis, the Rotarians engaged the kids in games involving who would be the first to find a word, with stickers as rewards.

Rotarians carry on the dictionary tradition, along with supporting parks, youth programs and scholarships.

“Dictionaries make you find the answer yourself instead of the dictionary finding it for you,” Crowley told students in Lenny Bunting’s class.

“All kinds of things I wasn’t looking for have captured my attention,” Crowley said.

Also known as serendipity — a word that Haynie happened to have pre-selected to have the kids look up.

This year, dictionary day had a three-generational family connection for the Haynies.

At May Street, Erick gave a dictionary to his daughter, Georgia, accompanied by his father, Dr. Chuck Haynie.

In addition, Maui Meyer delivered a dictionary to his youngest daughter, Emma, in the same classroom as Georgia.

Crowley said that Rotarian Jean Sheppard’s delivery of books to her all three of her triplet sons 10 or 12 years ago is “a record of another sort that is likely safe from challenge.”

Rotarians participating included Cathy Carter, Doug Campbell, Paul Crowley, Greg Colt, Judy Dutcher, Chuck Haynie, Erick Haynie, Stephanie Hoppe, John Kasberger, Chelsea Marr, Maui Meyer and Jean Sheppard.

As the Rotarians depart each classroom, they tell the students, “Enjoy your dictionaries from Hood River Rotary!”

“Thank you!” Bunting’s students called out in unison.