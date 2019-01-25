SHERIFF LOG, Jan. 10 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 10 — Country Club Road — Assault reported.
Jan. 15 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks — Assault reported.
Jan. 17 — Hutson Road — Juvenile cited for assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 12 — S.W. Watts Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jan. 12 — Front Street, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 17 — Sherman and 12th Street — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 10 — Tucker Road — Multiple fake social security and identification cards seized.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 10 — Brookside Drive, 3600 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Jan. 10 — Belmont and Mountain View — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Jan. 13 — Highway 35 at milepost 62, Parkdale — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
Jan. 14 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy lodged an individual at NORCOR that was remanded by the Hood River County Circuit Court.
Theft or burglary:
Jan. 10 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Theft reported.
Jan. 10 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Theft reported.
Jan. 14 — Highway 35, 3100 block — Hood River resident reported a burglary and theft at a residence while he was out of town.
Jan. 15 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Theft reported.
Sex offenses:
Jan. 15 — Hood River — Male arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation detainer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
Jan. 10 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, Cascade Locks — Child neglect investigated.
Jan. 14 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Search and rescue operation conducted for a lost female.
Jan. 16 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile contacted regarding information she wanted to clarify regarding a past incident.
Jan. 16 — Lost Lake Road and Forest Road 630 — Search and rescue operation conducted.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment