SHERIFF LOG, Jan. 10 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 10 — Country Club Road — Assault reported.

Jan. 15 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks — Assault reported.

Jan. 17 — Hutson Road — Juvenile cited for assault IV.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 12 — S.W. Watts Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jan. 12 — Front Street, 200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jan. 17 — Sherman and 12th Street — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 10 — Tucker Road — Multiple fake social security and identification cards seized.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 10 — Brookside Drive, 3600 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.

Jan. 10 — Belmont and Mountain View — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.

Jan. 13 — Highway 35 at milepost 62, Parkdale — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.

Jan. 14 — Chevron Drive, 3500 block — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy lodged an individual at NORCOR that was remanded by the Hood River County Circuit Court.

Theft or burglary:

Jan. 10 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 10 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 14 — Highway 35, 3100 block — Hood River resident reported a burglary and theft at a residence while he was out of town.

Jan. 15 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Theft reported.

Sex offenses:

Jan. 15 — Hood River — Male arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation detainer. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Other:

Jan. 10 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, Cascade Locks — Child neglect investigated.

Jan. 14 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Search and rescue operation conducted for a lost female.

Jan. 16 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile contacted regarding information she wanted to clarify regarding a past incident.

Jan. 16 — Lost Lake Road and Forest Road 630 — Search and rescue operation conducted.