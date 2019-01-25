Theater notes, Jan. 26 edition

HRVHS theater classes present ‘Devised Theater’ Jan. 31

Hood River Valley High School Theater III/IV classes have created an evening of Devised Theater, where the audience sits on stage, for Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

The event is free. There will be four original works, each running about 10 to 15 minutes.

“Devised Theater uses a set of unusual strategies to create anything from a short play to a full-length Broadway show,” said HRV theater teacher Rachel Harry in a press release.

Female ‘The Odd Couple’ comes to the Gorge

“The Odd Couple” (female version), Neil Simon’s twist on his classic comedy about mismatched roommates, is opening soon at The Bingen Theater. It is the first show from Big Britches Productions, the Gorge’s newest theater production company. The 10-performance run begins Feb. 8.

Performance dates are Feb. 8-9, Feb. 14-16, and Feb. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 10 and 17. The Bingen Theater is located at 210 Oak St. in downtown Bingen.

Advance tickets are strongly recommended and available at www.bigbritches.org. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.

The story revolves around Olive Madison (Kathleen Morrow), who is a slob but doesn’t care. When her neurotic, neatnik friend Florence Unger (Rebecca Stryker) arrives on Olive’s doorstep, distraught over her marriage ending, Olive reluctantly offers her home as a refuge.

Comic complications ensue.

Combined ‘Taste of Theater event Feb. 2 at CCA

Seven local theater companies will gather Feb. 2 for a “A Taste of Theatre” event at Columbia Center for the Arts.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in local theater, be it acting and directing, producing, set design and stage management, makeup and costumes, or lighting and sound.

The gathering starts at 7 p.m. and is free; participants may bring an appetizer or dessert, and bring your own beverage.

Each of the following drama groups will present 10-12 minutes of work in progress from their upcoming season:

Adult Center Theater; Big Britches Productions; Columbia Center for the Arts; Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association/Stages; Hood River Valley High School; Judie Hanel Presents; and Plays for Non-Profits.

One feature will be reading of a scene between Kate and Petruchio from the upcoming “Shrew,” scheduled for July.

This is a version of the Shakespeare tale rewritten for the MeToo era, according to director Tom Burns.

Plays for Non-profits announces auditions

Auditions for spring productions of “Nunsense the Megamusical” and “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades” will be held at the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy Feb. 9-10.

Performances of these shows are scheduled for May 4-5 and May 25-26 at Columbia Center for the Arts, and May 9-11 and May 17-19 at the The Dalles Civic Auditorium.

Directed by Lynda Dallman and choreographed by Susan Sorenson and Ashly Will, these shows have openings for at least 12 females and four males of all ages. Talented dancers are needed for “Broad-way Dancing Through the Decades,” and talented singers and dancers are needed for “Nunsense the Megamusical,” said Dallman in a press release.

Auditions for “Broadway Dancing through the Decades” will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 and from 3 to 4:30 on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Please prepare a short dance routine of your choice — tap, ballet, jazz or hip hop.

Auditions for “Nunsense the Megamusical” will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

This will include group readings from the script and individual performances of a song of your choice.

Check the website www.playsfornonprofits.com for more details.