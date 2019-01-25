Woman pleads guilty to infant’s death at illegal daycare

Rochelle Jones has pled guilty to two charges, criminally negligent homicide and operating a childcare facility without authorization, related to the death of 4-month-old Cyrus Macioroski at Mama Shell’s Daycare in May 2018.

According to an Oregonian/OregonLive article, she signed paperwork on Dec. 26 and the judge signed off on Jan. 7.

She was charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree criminal mistreatment — all felonies — and five misdemeanor counts of operating an unlicensed childcare agency in October; but the Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the district attorney’s office negotiated to drop the manslaughter and mistreatment charges in exchange for Jones’ guilty plea.

According to an Oregonian/OregonLive article, Jones has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, but since she received credit for the approximately 90 days she has already served, she was released and now resides in Gresham. She will serve five years of probation, pay a $1,000 fine and complete 80-hours of community service, the Oregonian/OregonLive reports, as well as avoid contact with the Macioroski family and never again seek work in the child care industry.

She agreed to testify during the trials of her wife and sister-in-law, Debra Jones and Donna Pilcher, who received the same charges as Rochelle Jones but pled not guilty, the article states.

Pilcher and Debra Jones were released after a judge ruled to significantly reduce their bail in late December and are scheduled to reappear in Hood River Circuit Court on Feb. 4, at which time a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

While the official cause of death for Cyrus Macioroski has not yet been released, Pilcher’s attorney has stated that “there’s nothing to suggest anything but a natural death for this infant,” and the Oregonian/OregonLive has reported on a search warrant affidavit submitted by Detective Anthony Frasier that details the events of May 15 leading up to Cyrus’ death at Providence Memorial Hospital.

According to the Oct. 5 article written by Molly Young, Cyrus was put down for a nap on a bed in the house, surrounded by propped up pillows “so he wouldn’t roll,” and left alone for anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes before Rochelle Jones’ 18-year-old son “went into the bedroom to close the windows and saw foam coming out of Cyrus’ mouth. A bottle slid out of the baby’s mouth as he walked into the room,” the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. After the discovery, someone attempted CPR and 911 was called, the article stated.

Pilcher and Debra Jones are scheduled to reappear in Hood River County Circuit Court at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.