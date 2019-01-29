Death Notices, Jan. 30 edition: Lauraine Curtis and Maria Santillan

Lauraine Curtis

Lauraine “Katie” Phila Curtis passed away on Jan. 27, 2019, surrounded with family at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Lauraine was born on Aug. 6, 1918, and was 100 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Maria Santillan

Maria D. Santillan passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 26, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Maria was born on July 24, 1980, and was 38 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Maria D. Santillan falleció rodeada de su familia el 26 de enero del 2019 en Providence Portland Medical Center, en Portland. Maria nació el 24 de Julio de 1980 y tenía 38 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.