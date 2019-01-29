34 confirmed measles cases in Washington

As of Jan. 27, 34 confirmed cases and nine suspect cases have been identified in the Clark County measles outbreak, according to a Hood River County Health Department press release.

There have been no new cases in Wasco or Hood River counties. The one case that visited this area in December is unrelated to the current outbreak in Washington State, according to the press release.

Oregon public health officials urge people to avoid immediately going to a medical office if they are not immune to measles, have been exposed and have symptoms. Instead, call a healthcare provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.



Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes, said a press release. People are contagious with measles for four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears. The virus can also linger in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infectious has left. Measles poses the highest risk to unvaccinated pregnant women, infants under 12 months of age and people with weakened immune systems.



Most Oregonians have been vaccinated against measles and are protected, said a press release.

Anyone who has never been vaccinated is at higher risk of getting measles if they come into contact with someone who is contagious.



For a complete list of public exposures, visit multco.us/health-officer/measles-outbreak-winter-2019oregon-exposures.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or the measles vaccine should call their primary care provider or their county health department.

For more information on measles, visit the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) measles webpage at www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/measles.aspx, or call North Central Public Health District (Wasco, Sherman & Gilliam Counties) at 541-506-2600; or the Hood River County Health Department at 541-386-1115.

OHA has also established a call center for general questions related to the measles. Anyone who has questions about public exposures should dial 2-1-1.

The call center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.