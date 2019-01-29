County lease helps Crystal Springs plan new reservoir

Crystal Springs Water District has signed a lease with Hood River County for about 1.62 acres of designated county forestland on the northeast side of Middle Mountain for construction of a water reservoir site that will improve water pressure for the Odell area.

By approving the lease, the county alienates that lot from county forest land — a term that “just means basically it encumbers the property such that I can’t grow trees on it and the public can’t use it either,” said County Forest Manager Douglas Thieses.

He added that alienation gives a specific entity the right to use that land for a specified purpose — in this case, it gives Crystal Springs the right to use it for a reservoir.

“Primarily, it (the proposed reservoir) is to address some long-term issues with maintaining safe drinking act standards,” said Crystal Springs Superintendent Frederick Schatz at a public hearing on Jan. 22.

The closed concrete reservoir will allow Crystal Springs to provide additional water pressure in the Odell area — a critical need, as low water pressure has led the water district to issue numerous boil water advisory notices in the past, Schatz said.

“This is a critical area, a critical pressure zone,” Schatz said.

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners tentatively approved the lease agreement after an official public hearing Tuesday night. The commission intends to formally approve the lease at its next meeting, after county staff solidifies some of the wording.

The lease is effective for 90 years once it’s officially signed, after which time the land automatically reverts back to the county if the lease is not renewed.

“I’m happy to see this project come together,” said Commissioner Rich McBride at Tuesday’s hearing, calling it “mutually beneficial” for both the county and Crystal Springs.

The new 550,000 gallon reservoir, which Crystal Springs is calling the West Side Reservoir, will also increase fire flow for the district and enable Crystal Springs to provide emergency water to both Odell and Hood River.

It will include about 5,200 feet of both new and replacement waterline, installed along Lippman Road starting at its intersection with Wy’east Road, as well as an access road and utility easements.

Schatz and Thiesies brought the proposed reservoir project before the county commission at its Dec. 17 meeting and asked the commissioners to consider alienating the 1.62 acres from the county forest for this project.

The board ultimately determined that losing county forest land to improve water pressure quality in the Odell area was in the best interest of the county and scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Jan. 22.

Two adjacent property owners spoke at the public hearing to say that they supported the lease, but had some concerns. One said he was worried about access to the roads during construction while another asked about the loss of timber revenue on the proposed lot, which he described as mostly scrub oak land, and the high lease rate — $350 per month — that the county is charging Crystal Springs.

“I just feel like that’s pretty hard numbers for a piece of land like that,” he said.

Thieses responded that the lease value was negotiated with a number of factors in mind, including current utility rates, water access and timber value. “It’s more of an average amount that we can get on county forest land,” he said. “We’re definitely accommodated for what we need to be accommodated for.”

The lease does not include timber on the site, but Crystal Springs is allowed to clear the land as needed for construction, and the county would sell the harvested logs. If the whole lot is cleared, it would yield “a few loads of logs, perhaps. They’re not big trees so it won’t be a lot,” Thieses said.

The $4.4 million project is expected to go out to bid for construction by spring of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019; but could stretch inso spring of 2020. The first phase of the project includes mainline installations on Wy’east and Lippman roads, which was carried out by Crestline Construction. Phase two involves installation of the waterline.

Crystal Springs serves approximately 5,300 customers in Hood River County and has three existing water reservoirs: One on Booth Hill with a 700,000 gallon capacity, another in Pine Grove with a 400,000 gallon capacity, and a third recently constructed in Pine Crest with an 80,000 gallon capacity. In addition to the planned West Side Reservoir, Crystal Springs is in the early stages for a fifth reservoir on the south end of Dog River Road.