Elks choose Perkins, Carabantes as December Students of the Month

Katie Perkins and Lizbeth Carabantes, seniors at Hood River Valley High School, were chosen as Elks Students of the Month for December and honored at a recent lodge meeting.

Perkins is a 4.0 student. She is the daughter of Les and Stephanie Perkins and has one brother, Jackson, who is a sophomore at HRVHS. Perkins is an excellent student, athlete, and community volunteer, said an Elks press release.

She is involved in a variety of organizations at HRVHS, serves as the current secretary of the National Honor Society and has participated in various fundraisers that have benefited the FISH Food Bank. She is also a member of Girl Up, a club that advocates for women throughout the world.

Last year, the club fundraised for School Cycle, an organization that uses funds to purchase bikes for girls in Malawi and Guatemala to bike to school.

Perkins was a group leader and guide on freshmen LINK day. She also kept stats, filmed and ran the clock and scoreboard for the men’s freshman and varsity basketball teams. She was on the varsity softball team her freshman year.

As a member of the track team for two years, she has run the 200m, 400m, 800m, and the 4X 400 m relay. She ran for the HRVHS cross country team at state her freshman and sophomore years and as a junior was the JV team captain.

In the community, Perkins volunteered to help kindergarten children with reading, spelling and math at May Street school on Community Work Day. During the holiday season, she volunteered at Shortt Supply to wrap gifts for customers. She has volunteered for three years at the Columbia Gorge Marathon, handing out water and medals, directing traffic around the runners, organizing runners’ gear and setting out food at the event. She and her brother cut wood and hauled it to a family in need of wood for heat. Perkins is very involved in Young Life and has volunteered the last two years at the annual Father Daughter Dance, where she worked as greeter, photographer and on the clean up crew. In 2017, she helped for a weekend at the Young Life Family Camp, preparing meals, doing laundry and cleaning up. This volunteer experience was most meaningful to her because she enjoyed seeing so many happy people and knowing that she was contributing.

Perkins is considering attending college at Gonzaga or Whitman, and majoring in social sciences with a minor or perhaps double majoring in Spanish. She hopes to include a semester abroad in her study program.

Carabantes is the daughter of Jose Luis and Grisel Carabantes. She has performed many hours of service for the community and is active in a variety of service clubs, such as MEChA, which promotes Chicano unity and empowerment. Through HRV student government, she’s helped coordinate the Baile Latino, the homecoming tailgate party, and served as a counselor and tour guide for the incoming freshman.

She has worked on the prom committee and helped the Health Media Club work to promote healthy choices. She has also cleaned up the campus for Campus Pride Day, provided child care for parent meetings at various schools in the community and helped at the Westside Children’s Fair. Carabantes also volunteers for her church regularly, which is her most meaningful service.

As an active member of the church youth group, she helps with the annual food sale fundraiser and at the church’s annual bazaar. She also teaches first and second graders catechism. Carabantes assisted at engineering night at Westside Elementary and helped pack coffee for a May Street Elementary fundraiser.

Carabantes participates in Speech and Debate at HRVHS, traveling to compete in speaking contests and, in 2017, she took third place for prose reading. She is the senior class vice president and takes honors, advanced and college credit classes, such as Writing 115 and Honors English. In fact, she has already earned 24 college credits in college-level Spanish.

Carabantes is an AVID student and is also fluent in both English and Spanish. She’s also a member of the Book Club at HRVHS, and of HOSA, a club for students interested in pursuing a health-related career.

Her work for pay includes child care and working in the orchards; she is no stranger to hard work.

Carabantes plans to attend Oregon State University next year and pursue a law-related degree. She has one brother, Jose, who attends May Street Elementary School.

“Carabantes is an amazing young woman, and our community is fortunate to call her its own,” said the press release.