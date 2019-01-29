Entertainment Update for Jan. 30 edition

Kathryn Apland featured in Grieg Piano Concerto

Local musician and long-time Sinfonietta member Kathryn Apland will be featured playing the rhapsodic and beloved Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg on Friday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Wy’east Performing Arts Center. Also on the program: Johannes Brahms’ Third Symphony and the Prelude to “Die Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner. Tickets are $20 general admission, on sale at gorgeorchestra.org.

Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River; 541-354-1548.

Dance at The Dalles Senior Center Feb. 8

The Mid-Columbia Senior Center in The Dalles welcomes ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s DJ music with Randy Haines on Friday, Feb. 8. No host beer and wine; bring a finger-food item to share. There will be soft lighting for dancing, door prizes and trivia games. Tickets are $5 per person at the door.

Union Heart schedules February shows

A new band, Union Heart, featuring Richard and Tova Tillinghast (guitar, banjo, cello) and Tim Ortlieb (drums) is coming to a venue near you:

Saturday, Feb. 2, Solera Brewing, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 9, Little Oak Montessori fundraiser, Rockford Grange, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s show at the Lyle Hotel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22, Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 6 p.m.

Kit Gaurotte at Tarwater

Guitarist Kit Gaurotte’s weekly show at Tarwater Tavern happens on Tuesdays through Feb. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. After that, expect him to return March 12.

Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.

Live Sessions Concert

Live Sessions community music series continues on Friday, Feb. 8 from 7-9 p.m. at The Riv Café, The Dalles. The concert will feature performances by local musicians The Honey Badgers (acoustic rock featuring Sevren Olsen, Dale Brandeburger, Lu Seapy and Nick Caccavo), Les Vaughn (country and rock) and Rob Neuberger (acoustic guitar wizardry). Tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for youth under 17, or bring a plate of treats for free admission. All proceeds go to non-profits.

Contact tdlivesessions@gmail.com. The Riv Café, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles, for more information.

Al & Nolan Hare at Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Feb. 1: Al & Nolan Hare with guest drummer, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 5: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

The Brothers Reed at The Ruins Feb. 5

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins, with opening act at 6 p.m.:

Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30-9:30 p.m., hosted by Scot Bergeron

Feb. 5: The Brothers Reed (folk rock)

Feb. 12: Kris Deelane and Mark Bowden



Feb. 19: Strange Hotels

Feb. 26: McDougall (folk rock)

March 5: The Sweet Lillies (high energy acoustic)

Thursday, March 7: Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles, Josiah Johnson (from Head & The Heart) and The Resolectrics. Special Ticketed Show.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends at The Granada

“‘Hee Haw’ is only one of a handful of television programs that have had a profound and lasting influence on American culture with many of its skits today being woven into the American comedic fabric,” said a press release. “The hit television show, which continues to air on RFD-TV in reruns, take the viewer to their happy place in time with some rural culture, fun humor and some great country music.”

Now, the living original cast members have teamed up for a 50th anniversary touring production known as Hee Haw’s Kornfield Friends. This show will consist of Lulu Roman, Jana Jae and Buck Trent — all three cast members of the hit country music variety show Hee Haw. Jana Jae, known for her virtuosity on the “Magic Blue Fiddle,” is planning on taking the Hee Haw audience on a musical journey where she performed on the historic television program either as part of the Buck Owens band or as a soloist. Lulu Roman served up many laughs and, well, some greasy food at Lulu’s Truck Stop where the food and customer service was usually pretty bad. In addition, Lulu is remembered for being a member of the Hee Haw All-Jug Band and sitting around on an old-fashioned sofa in the parlor being a deadpan character and commenting. Buck Trent is known for his pickin’ and grinnin’ as a featured performer on Hee Haw as well as his years working with Roy Clark.

Female version of The Odd Couple debuts

The Odd Couple (female version), Neil Simon’s twist on his classic comedy about mismatched roommates, is opening at The Bingen Theater Feb. 8. It is the first show from Big Britches Productions, the Gorge’s newest theater production company, with a 10-performance run.

The story revolves around Olive Madison (Kathleen Morrow), who is a slob but doesn’t care. When her neurotic, neatnik friend Florence Unger (Rebecca Stryker) arrives on Olive’s doorstep, distraught over her marriage ending, Olive reluctantly offers her home as a refuge. Performance dates are Feb. 8-9, 14-16 and 21-23 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 10 and 17, at The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., downtown Bingen.

Advance tickets are strongly recommended and available at www.bigbritches.org. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for students.

‘Map of My Kingdom’ play at Wy’east

On Sunday, Feb. 17, “Map of My Kingdom,” a play written by Iowa’s Poet Laureate Mary Swander, comes to the Wy’east Middle School auditorium in Odell. Doors open at 6 p.m. A $10 donation is requested.

“Map of My Kingdom,” commissioned by Practical Farmers of Iowa, tackles the critical issue of land transition. In the drama, Angela Martin, an attorney and mediator in land transition disputes, shares stories of how farmers and landowners she has worked with over the years approached their land successions. Some families almost came to blows, struggling to resolve the sale and transfer of their land, and dissolving familial relationships. Others found rational solutions that focused not only on the viability of the family, but also of the land.

Ronnie Ontiveros & Friends at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m., don’t miss Ronnie Ontiveros, upright bass-player, powerful singer and charming entertainer. Critics say, “He doesn’t have to plug-in to deliver an electrifying performance.”

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Joe Newberry Feb. 6

Known for his clawhammer banjo playing, Joe Newberry is also a guitarist, singer and songwriter. The Gibson Brothers’ version of his song, “Singing As We Rise,” featuring guest vocalist Ricky Skaggs, won the 2012 IBMA “Gospel Recorded Performance” Award. With Eric Gibson, he shared the 2013 IBMA “Song of the Year” Award for “They Called It Music.”

A long-time and frequent guest on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” he was a featured singer on the Transatlantic Sessions 2016 tour of the United Kingdom with fiddler Aly Bain and Dobro master Jerry Douglas, and at the Transatlantic Session’s debut at Merlefest in 2017. In addition to performing solo, Newberry plays in a duo with mandolin icon Mike Compton, and also performs with the dynamic fiddler and step-dancer April Verch. Catch Newberry on The Upstairs Stage at Gorge Community Music, Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased in advance at the venue by calling 541-296-2900, and online at gorgecommunitymusic.com. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 at the door. Kids are free.

Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., downtown The Dalles.