HRVHS announces Scholastic Art Award winners

Hood River Valley High School art students recently learned their placement in the Oregon Scholastic Art Awards, and gold key winners are being featured in the lobby of the Columbia Center for the Arts in February. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Students earn gold keys, silver keys and honorable mention awards at the state level, with gold key winners going on to compete for gold and silver medals at the national level. HRVHS students submitted 136 entries in 2D and 3D art this year.

Two students earned Senior Portfolio gold keys in the ceramics category, taught by Gabrielle Iversen; all four HRVHS art teachers saw students place: Carol Birdsell, drawing, Matthew Gerlick, photography, Iversen, ceramics, and Amirra Malak, drawing. Teacher Shawn Meyle also had a student win a video award.

Students taking home awards are:

Lily Aamodt, 12, four honorable mentions

Erika Anderson, 12, gold key, silver key, two honorable mentions

Emma Berens, 12, two gold keys, three silver keys, two honorable mentions

Claire Bokovoy, 10, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions

Bridgette Bonglamphone, 10, silver key

Ellieana Bounds, 10, gold key, honorable mention

Charlotte Bromham, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions

Alexandra Buckles, 12, gold key, two honorable mentions

Sydney Campbell, 10, silver key, five honorable mentions

Melissa Campos-Medina, 12, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions

Aileen Castro, 11, honorable mention

Erika Cazarez, 10, honorable mention

Marcos Cisneros, 10, honorable mention

Milo Clarkson, 9, honorable mention

Grace Clute, 10, gold key

Monica De La Rosa, 12, honorable mention

Paige Delaere, 10, honorable mention

Jade Dowdy, 12, silver key

Jose Eusebio, 10, honorable mention

Juan Galvan, 10, silver key

Benjamin Garofalo, 10, honorable mention

Kathryn Guadagnuolo , 11, silver key, honorable mention

Luca Guadagnuolo, 9, honorable mention

Andreas Hurt, 10, honorable mention

Laura Jensen, 12, honorable mention

Kathy Kaimaktchiev, 11, honorable mention

Emma Kelly, 10, silver key

Jordan Killingsworth, 11, honorable mention

Sofie Larsen-Teskey, two silver keys, two honorable mentions

Griffin LaVigne, 10, honorable mention

Ayva Sunshine Levin, 12, three gold keys, silver key, seven honorable mentions

Gabriela Lopez, 12, honorable mention

Reed Mamuska, 10, honorable mention

Gisselle Marquez, 12, honorable mention

Ezra Mudry, 10, honorable mention

Patricia Pacheco, 11, honorable mention

Teddy Parkinson, 10, gold key

Soleil Pelletier, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions

Sandra Piatt, 11, three gold keys, honorable mention

Jamie Reardon, 12, three silver keys, three honorable mentions

Jamie Robinson, 12, honorable mention

Taryn Schilling, 10, honorable mention

Nate Schutt, 10, gold key

Grace Skakel, 11, gold key

Luke Southall, 10, honorable mention

Ellen Sova, 11, two gold keys, two silver keys, four honorable mentions

Josephine Stenn, 10, silver key

Kelsey Stewart, 12, gold key, two silver keys

Carli Stroud, 12, silver key, honorable mention

Niko Swihart, 11, honorable mention

Allison Thompson, 12, two silver keys, two honorable mentions

Daniela Valle, 12, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions;

Ione Walker, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions

Erika Wellenstein, 10, honorable mention

Zane Yinger, 12, two gold keys, two silver keys, honorable mention