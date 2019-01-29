HRVHS announces Scholastic Art Award winners

Hood River Valley High School art students recently learned their placement in the Oregon Scholastic Art Awards, and gold key winners are being featured in the lobby of the Columbia Center for the Arts in February. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
Students earn gold keys, silver keys and honorable mention awards at the state level, with gold key winners going on to compete for gold and silver medals at the national level. HRVHS students submitted 136 entries in 2D and 3D art this year.
Two students earned Senior Portfolio gold keys in the ceramics category, taught by Gabrielle Iversen; all four HRVHS art teachers saw students place: Carol Birdsell, drawing, Matthew Gerlick, photography, Iversen, ceramics, and Amirra Malak, drawing. Teacher Shawn Meyle also had a student win a video award.
Students taking home awards are:
Lily Aamodt, 12, four honorable mentions
Erika Anderson, 12, gold key, silver key, two honorable mentions
Emma Berens, 12, two gold keys, three silver keys, two honorable mentions
Claire Bokovoy, 10, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions
Bridgette Bonglamphone, 10, silver key
Ellieana Bounds, 10, gold key, honorable mention
Charlotte Bromham, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions
Alexandra Buckles, 12, gold key, two honorable mentions
Sydney Campbell, 10, silver key, five honorable mentions
Melissa Campos-Medina, 12, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions
Aileen Castro, 11, honorable mention
Erika Cazarez, 10, honorable mention
Marcos Cisneros, 10, honorable mention
Milo Clarkson, 9, honorable mention
Grace Clute, 10, gold key
Monica De La Rosa, 12, honorable mention
Paige Delaere, 10, honorable mention
Jade Dowdy, 12, silver key
Jose Eusebio, 10, honorable mention
Juan Galvan, 10, silver key
Benjamin Garofalo, 10, honorable mention
Kathryn Guadagnuolo , 11, silver key, honorable mention
Luca Guadagnuolo, 9, honorable mention
Andreas Hurt, 10, honorable mention
Laura Jensen, 12, honorable mention
Kathy Kaimaktchiev, 11, honorable mention
Emma Kelly, 10, silver key
Jordan Killingsworth, 11, honorable mention
Sofie Larsen-Teskey, two silver keys, two honorable mentions
Griffin LaVigne, 10, honorable mention
Ayva Sunshine Levin, 12, three gold keys, silver key, seven honorable mentions
Gabriela Lopez, 12, honorable mention
Reed Mamuska, 10, honorable mention
Gisselle Marquez, 12, honorable mention
Ezra Mudry, 10, honorable mention
Patricia Pacheco, 11, honorable mention
Teddy Parkinson, 10, gold key
Soleil Pelletier, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions
Sandra Piatt, 11, three gold keys, honorable mention
Jamie Reardon, 12, three silver keys, three honorable mentions
Jamie Robinson, 12, honorable mention
Taryn Schilling, 10, honorable mention
Nate Schutt, 10, gold key
Grace Skakel, 11, gold key
Luke Southall, 10, honorable mention
Ellen Sova, 11, two gold keys, two silver keys, four honorable mentions
Josephine Stenn, 10, silver key
Kelsey Stewart, 12, gold key, two silver keys
Carli Stroud, 12, silver key, honorable mention
Niko Swihart, 11, honorable mention
Allison Thompson, 12, two silver keys, two honorable mentions
Daniela Valle, 12, gold key, silver key, three honorable mentions;
Ione Walker, 11, silver key, two honorable mentions
Erika Wellenstein, 10, honorable mention
Zane Yinger, 12, two gold keys, two silver keys, honorable mention
