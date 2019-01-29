HRVHS graduation rates rise 4 percent; local number tops state average by 8 percent

In data released by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), the on-time graduation rate for Hood River Valley High School (HRVHS) grew by 4 percent.

In addition to surpassing its own record, the high school’s graduation rate climbed to 8 percent above the statewide on-time graduation rate of 79 percent.

“Our teachers, counselors, principals and support staff have done a lot of intensive work to ensure we successfully support and challenge each student on their path to graduation and beyond,” said Superintendent Dan Goldman in a press release. “Educators have also worked diligently to improve school attendance so we can be sure our programming reaches our students. Steady growth in these two focus areas are solid indicators of our system’s success.”



HRVHS also focuses on success after high school. Programs like Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) support students, especially those who will likely be the first in their family to go to college, with rigorous goals and personalized advising. In fact, 100 percent of seniors in the high school’s AVID class have been accepted to multiple four-year universities. As a class, the 22 seniors have earned over $100,000 in scholarships.



Hood River County School District continues to expand the kind of rigorous, personalized and relevant programming to augment high school success, said a press release. Hood River Options Academy, an online high school program, has enrolled many students who cannot attend high school in person, keeping more students on track to earn their diploma who may not otherwise be able.

Next year, Hood River Valley High School will launch a healthcare career technical education program, engaging students with interest in careers in the medical field​.

