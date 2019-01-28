Kaleidoscope: Lanes to Learning: Options Academy: A new home for expanding student needs

A long, lean building is the new center of customized learning for a diverse array of local high school and middle school students.

Hood River Options Academy (HROA) opens officially on Feb. 5 in the former District Office building. But the facility has had a soft opening over the past few weeks as Principal Kelly Running and staff get moved in.

Math Teacher Jason Kamerer recently created a practical learning opportunity for some of his students, as they helped him measure the classroom and figure the layout for furnishings in the space (see photo). A hallway runs the length of the building, with classrooms and offices carved out of former administrative offices.

Located next to the district’s Nathanial Coe Administrative Center, HROA building is also home to Hood River Community Education, all accessible via a new covered entryway with bicycle racks.

Options Academy is comprised of four general programs, serving students in grades 6-12, representing HRVHS and both Wy’east and Hood River middle schools:

Alternative high school;

Web Academy, with the opportunity for up to three electives;

GED preparation and drop-out reenrollment;

Early College.

Rebranded as Options Academy last year, it still includes alternative high school but now takes in a larger and more nimble array of services for students ranging from the academically challenged to those seeking a streamlined college preparation path.

Running and three teachers work with the 164 students currently enrolled. In addition to Kamerer are Applied Sciences and Arts Teacher Sarah Lyon and Language Arts, Physical Education and Special Education Teacher Scott Walker.

While physically separate from the campuses of Hood River Valley High School and the two middle schools, the program is designed to retain students’ sense of contact, if not actual time spent, with those buildings. Many HROA students maintain a hybrid schedule, with part of their school week spent at the home campus. The HROA students have the opportunity to participate, and graduate, with HRVHS students.

“That part is really important,” Running said.

HROA serves as an alternative learning environment for students via HRVHS campus-based classes and online learning lab. HROA enrollees also receive medical and mental health accommodation and access to athletics (ski academy, soccer academy, mountain biking).

The academy will achieve credit accumulation and graduation rates by active involvement by HROA Counselor Tammy Hosaka, weekly staff monitoring, and requiring learning lab time for struggling student.

Hood River County School District remodeled its former district office building in recent months and turned it into the multi-purpose HROA. A receptionist greets visitors and can direct them to either department. The building also has small office spaces designed for future district needs. The renovation was done this fall and winter as part of the ongoing District Construction Bond program.

The academy concept reflects the expanded nature of what is a long-standing program in the district — an alternative high school program that has moved around HRVHS, most recently in a portable building on the south side of the campus.

The remodeled building includes classroom and office space, a commons with tables and seating at couches and chairs, a small kitchen, and another amenity that speaks to the diverse needs of HROA’s students: A room with a shower stall and laundry facility.

“The reality is that some of our students can really benefit from something like this,” should they be homeless or have an unstable home life, according to Running.

It’s all part of the main goal of HROA. “We really try to get them to finish line,” Running said.

Currently, HROA enrolls 58 seniors, 45 juniors, 25 sophomores, 11 freshmen, 15 eighth graders, eight seventh graders and two sixth graders.

In the past year, the program recouped 37 students who had enrolled in other online or alternate programs, 24 who had dropped out or who were unenrolled, and 13 through athletics.

(By reconnecting students to HROA, the district accrues the per-student State School Funding allotment.)

Running said the program’s second-semester targets, now that they are in a permanent home, will be to “develop and improve curriculum and instruction to assure rigor and excellence,” Running reported to the Hood River County School District Board this month.

Another target is to improved credit accumulation and graduation rates, improve attendance, and develop personal education plans (customized for each student) and to target seniors and re-enrollments.

Despite that, Running said that Options Academy overall enrollment will probably be scaled back to about 150 students in 2019-20.

“That’s the sweet spot for what the staff feels we can do,” Running said.

The early college program was capped at 12 this year. Staff works with the students on the college application process and “college-level student characteristics.”

She said most success is seen in “mature students with a defined focus.”

Some students want a diploma and college readiness and “are fully committed to the college experience,” but not interested in the high school campus experience, according to Running. HROA is also working with HRVHS to develop more campus dual credit opportunities.

The HROA counselor and staff collaborate with community college counselors and students to ensure correct sequence of courses that will lead to high school diploma and college credit.

Running said the benefit is “participating in a collegiate environment that leads to a high school diploma and Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer Degree.” At the same time, students are able to participate in extracurricular and athletic activities

In its general programs and instruction to meet the needs of younger students, the academy plans to work with staff at HRVHS and the middle schools to improve curriculum alignment, and to expand enrichment activities including integrated science labs and field-based learning. Part or that will come with another goal: Increased interaction with community stakeholders.