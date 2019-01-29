Kayaking accident leads to death of Portland man

On Saturday, Jan. 19, at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a non-responsive kayaker on the Hood River, with CPR in progress.

The 28-year-old kayaker, Kevin Neidorf of Portland, was transported to a Portland area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The report was of a kayaker not breathing, and that he was out of the water and CPR had been started.

Deputies responded to find Fire and EMS personnel already on scene with the patient.

Also responding to the Hood River near the old Copper Dam were personnel from West Side Fire Department, Wy’East Fire Department and Hood River Fire & EMS.

They interviewed other kayakers who were all part of the same group with Next Adventure out of Portland.

They advised that they found Neidorf face down in the water and were able to get him to the bank and begin CPR. Being on the wrong side of the river from responders, they rigged a rope across the swollen river to get Neidorf across, where he was met by arriving medics.

Neidorf was transported by ambulance to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital a short time later. He was then transported by ambulance to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, where he later passed away.

The Jan. 28 edition of The Oregonian added that Neidorf was found wearing a dry suit, helmet and lifejacket, but he had rolled his boat in a rapid and was pulled under and caught in a hydraulic hole, according to an account on the website of River City Bicycles in Portland, where Neidorf worked as creative director.