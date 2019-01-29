To levy now, or later: County continues revenue talks; levy could wait until November

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners met again on the tax revenue and expense options issue in a work session last week, where they debated whether to go out for both of their tax proposals in the upcoming May election, or to hold the local option levy until November.

One of the arguments for waiting on the levy until November is that the county has a nearly finalized ordinance for the sales tax but is still in the early stages of putting together an ordinance for the levy.

To make it on the May ballot, both ordinances would have to be ready for first readings no later than March 4.

Another argument for putting the tax ordinances on different ballots is that it’s often difficult to market two taxes at once, said Commissioners Karen Joplin and Bob Benton.

“I’m still nervous in being able to really feel comfortable with this,” Benton said, referencing the relatively high rates that the county is asking for. “I think there’s value in having one item.”

“Whatever we do, we’re going to have to do a lot of campaigning,” Commissioner Les Perkins said. “There’s no reason we can’t campaign both of them … I think we just have to be solid on this (message),” he added — the message being that the county is in major deficit and needs about $5.3 million to properly fund current services over the next five years.

“Plenty of districts have gone out for two things at once … so I think they can be marketed together,” said Commissioner Rich McBride, but added, “If we ask for this levy, it needs to be as small as we can make it.”

“Maybe we won’t get both of them passed … but there’s still some worth in just going out,” said Chair Mike Oates.

Oates said that he anticipated the board deciding on a tentative levy rate during their work session, but the discussion focused mostly on what services the levy money would go to and the question of whether to hold it until November.

“I haven’t been up here in a long time,” Oates said, “… and one of the things that bothered me is that we just kept continually, continually, continually put this further down the road. Guys, we’re in trouble. We’re in trouble, there’s no other way to put it,” Oates said.

“Maybe I’m not supposed to be this outspoken as the chair, but that’s how I feel,” he added.

Oates, who took office Jan. 1 of this year, said that his first priority as chair is to solve the county’s budget crisis.

Joplin said that she can support asking for both in May, but said, “the five of us are not experts,” in drafting ordinances and recommended talking to experts before finalizing the ordinances.

Ultimately, the commission decided on a tentative rate of 89 cents so that county staff can come up with a draft ordinance.

Once the money for the deficit is taken out, the rest will tentatively go towards public safety: Specifically, the Hood River County Sheriff’s department and the NORCOR contract, potentially including an amount to offset the jail’s ICE contract should the jail decide not to renew it.

As that offset amount isn’t yet known, it would be included in the ordinance as a separate amount that would only be levied if needed.

“That’s a mechanical piece that I think is nuanced within this proposal, and I think that’s fine” said County Administrator Jeff Hecksel.

“This gives us flexibility if we were to back out of that contract,” said Perkins.

While NORCOR has not yet made a decision concerning the ICE contract, but the commissioners said that there is “community interest” in terminating that contract.

Some money would also tentatively go towards public health, either towards extension services or directly to the county’s health department.

County staff is expected to come back with a draft ordinance for the levy at a later meeting.