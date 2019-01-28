Pick of the Week: Volunteers in Action training Feb. 2

Volunteers in Action, a free service program of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, has one mission: To support people in maintaining independence through compassionate relationships.

To do this, volunteers are needed to help in people’s homes and provide assistance such as transportation to and from appointments, errands like grocery shopping, friendly home visits for companionship, respite for families caring for loved ones, meal preparation and yard work, minor home repairs and light housework. The majority of clients are women. Needs vary, but transportation is a big one, as are volunteers who are bilingual.

Families are welcome to volunteer together, and office or church groups are also encouraged to sign up.

Britta Willson, Volunteers in Action program coordinator, is hosting a group training on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required; to RSVP or for more information, contact Willson at 541-387-6404 or Brittany.willson@providence.org.

Training covers such topics as how people change with age, how to communicate with people with dementia and the warning signs of a stroke. A training binder additionally goes home with the volunteer for later reference.

Volunteers must apply and pass a background check prior to placement.