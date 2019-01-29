Police Log, Jan. 20 to 26

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Jan. 21 — Hood River — Officer assisted Hood River County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic assault.

Jan. 21 — Hood River — Domestic assault and criminal mischief II.

Jan. 25 — Hood River — Officer assisted The Dalles Police Department with a welfare check on a Hood River resident. This welfare check was in regards to a domestic assault that occurred in The Dalles.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of heroin, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

In the same incident, a female was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine, possession and distribution of heroin, giving false information to a peace officer and a valid felony arrest warrant out of Washington State.

Jan. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer took report of a possible theft of tools from a business. After contacting two males about the incident, it was determined that one of the males had two outstanding warrants and was also responsible for attempting to steal the tools as he tried hiding them within the store.

The second male gave consent to search his vehicle and a black bag was located on the passenger floorboard. Inside the bag was a container of methamphetamine and a clear bag of heroin. Both males were lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 20 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct after running from officers.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 22 — N. First Street, 100 block — A local business called to report a highly intoxicated male. It was reported the male drove to the establishment and was trying to drive off. Officer made contact with the male and conducted a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation. The male was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 22 — Wasco Street, 2100 block — Moped impounded for being abandoned in a public right of way, failure to move it out of the public right of way as per the municipal code within 72 hours, and four unpaid parking tickets.

Jan. 25 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Male arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempting to elude in a vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 26 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Female transient arrested on a Wasco County probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.

Jan. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Portland female arrested and lodged at NORCOR for multiple warrants out of Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 21 — Wasco Street, 1800 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.

Jan. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Jan. 23 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

Other:

Jan. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Female reported her wallet lost or stolen. It was later found.

Jan. 25 — Front Street, 200 block — Local business found a tote containing personal belongings on their property. The property was recovered and secured at the police department.

Jan. 25 — Oak Street, 400 block — Found wallet reported.

Jan. 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block— Juvenile reported as a runaway.