SAR team works to retrieve body from Eliot Glacier plane crash

Searchers reached the scene of a fatal plane crash on Mount Hood this morning after a four-hour uphill traverse on Eliot Glacier.

Weather conditions were cold but windless as Crag Rats and National Guard personnel left Cloud Cap Inn at 4:30 a.m. and “made good progress” in reaching the wreckage.

The wrecked plane was found Tuesday on the north face of Mount Hood, near the headwall on Eliot Glacier, according to Hood River County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Pete Hughes.

The wreckage matches that of a fixed-wing craft registered to George Regis, 63, of Camas, according to authorities.

Responding were Hood River Crag Rats and Air Force Reserve and National Guard personnel, along with Hood River County Sheriff’s Deputes. They had to cross steep, icy terrain but weather conditions were favorable.

Authorities are uncertain how the crash happened. Regis had not filed a flight plan before leaving Camas, and there was no radio traffic from the craft, according to Hughes.

The searchers’ goal Wednesday was to retrieve Regis’ body and bring it back to Cloud Cap and from there, by snow-cat to Cooper Spur Ski Area, Hughes said at 9 a.m. Wednesday. County Medical Examiner will also respond.

Regis was reported missing Jan. 25. Civil Air Patrol located his beacon and sent up two aircraft to confirm its location.

Hughes said Regis was reportedly an experienced pilot, and his family thought he planned to fly to Phoenix, but had not known if he had left.

“They started putting two and two together, and realized he was gone,” Hughes said.

The plane wreckage is on United States Forest Service property, Hughes said.