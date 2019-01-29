Sheriff Log, Jan. 18 to 22

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 21 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Male arrested for domestic assault, strangulation and kidnapping II. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 21 — Scott Road — Male arrested for assault IV and a local probation violation detainer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 19 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 18 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 18 — Highway 35, Parkdale — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Jan. 18 — Summit Drive — Motor vehicle crash (hit and run) reported.
Jan. 21 — Hood River — Deputies responded to a non-injury traffic crash involving a utility pole.
Jan. 21 — Country Club Road, 900 block — Hit and run with property damage reported.
Jan. 21 — Alameda Road, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 21 — Country Club near Snowberry Drive — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Jan 22 — State Street, 400 block — Officer responded to a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 18 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested for two probation violations.
Jan. 19 — Multnomah Road, 1100 block — Female arrested for multiple warrants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Jan. 22 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 6400 block, Parkdale — Female arrested for two outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
Jan. 18 — Highway 35, 4800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
Jan. 19 — Cooper Dam Road — Sheriff’s deputies assisted with an investigation of a kayaking accident on the Hood River (search and rescue).
