STEM Hub celebrates National Engineers Week in February

Columbia Gorge STEM Hub invites families, teachers and STEM professionals to join in celebrating National Engineers Week Feb. 17-23.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

On Feb. 18, the STEM Hub is hosting “Lunch with a STEM Professional.”

This event provides an opportunity for high school students, teachers, administrators and STEM professionals to connect over lunch.

In round table fashion, STEM professionals will share about their careers and answer questions. Students will learn about career paths and high-demand jobs in the Gorge and teachers will learn about how local STEM careers relate to what they teach in the classroom.

The event will take place at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register online at www.gorgestem.org/STEMLunch. Space is limited, so sign up now. Registration closes Feb. 1.

“Introduce a Girl to Engineering” events are happening at three Gorge locations this year. At each site, female engineers will share about their careers and then lead groups of students through an escape room engineering challenge. Students in grades 5-8 of all gender identities are encouraged to attend and no registration is necessary:

Feb. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library

Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. at Gorge Makerspace in White Salmon

Feb. 23, 1-2:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library.

All Hood River County School District elementary schools are also hosting family STEM or Engineering Nights in the month of February. Check with your school for the exact date.

Professionals working in STEM-related careers interested in participating in these events or others can contact the STEM Hub directly at gorgestem@cgesd.k12.or.us or 541-296-2046.



The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub partners with local schools, businesses, and nonprofits to expand STEM opportunities for all students in the Columbia River Gorge. For information about the STEM Hub, to join the coalition or make a donation to support similar events, visit www.gorgeSTEM.org.