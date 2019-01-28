Yesteryears: Snow causes problems in 1929

1919 — 100 years ago

The heavy rains of last week, the fall having been about five inches, have put the county roads in very bad shape, the downpour coming, as it did, on frozen ground, resulting in cutting up the thoroughfares so badly that the county is up against the problem of using crushed rock as a base in the future, instead of the gravel that has formerly been used.

Dr. Edgington, the county health officer, reports but eight new cases of influenza in the county for the week ending Saturday night, and one case reported since. There have been but two deaths from the disease in the county since the first month and the situation, at the present time, is much improved.

Verbatim: Architects Plan City Study University Team Due Here For Shopping Area Plan A full architectural study of Hood River’s business district will be performed this spring by the University of Oregon School of Architecture and Allied Arts, announces the group of businessmen who have recently organized to amass data on the actual retailing future for this city and county. The group, working through the chamber of commerce, invited the university specialists to make such a study two weeks ago. “This rapid and most complete response is pretty amazing,” confessed one backer of the study plan this week. “The chance to have a study of this magnitude done at little or no cost and by the most objective source possible is a great chance to realize our dreams for an unusually attractive shopping area,” remarked Chamber Manager George Bartch. The school will utilize their own architectural studies of the town to be made during a visit here soon. They will study photos of the city streets, furnishings, vistas, etc., now being taken by Columbia Photo Supply, one of the project sponsors. Merchants contacted on the prospect of having the town “looked over” were generally enthusiastic. Lewis Crutcher, assistant professor at the Oregon school, will head the team here. “It is our intention,” wrote Mr. Crutcher this week, “to furnish you with a visual compliment to your future city plan. “We will suggest immediate steps which your townspeople can take, requiring little financial outlay. We can anticipate that a few toes will be stepped on, but such is the nature of change.” — Hood River News, January 29, 1959

1929 — 90 years ago

“If snow continues falling much longer,” said Will Nichols, county roadmaster yesterday morning, “we will have to abandon all but the main arteries.” Mr. Nichols was, at the time, standing knee deep in snow directing a crew of ranchers in efforts to clear more than two feet of banked snow from Cedar creek bridge on Orchard road. “My road men have worked day and night in the biting cold, and they have done their best, but there is a limit to human capacity, and we are rapidly approaching that limit. Oh, for clear skies for about 24 hours,” said Bill.

1939 — 80 years ago

It is highly probably that Bob Fuller, back home after being “lost” somewhere between Tilly Jane and Zigzag, will not easily be reconciled to the nickname “Moses,” which some of the boys are now trying to fasten to him. For Fuller remembers that the original Moses probably enjoyed the experience of basking in the bulrushes in the balmy air of Egypt. Contrast that, if you will, with the latest “Moses,” fighting his way in a parka, through a howling blizzard on the south side of Mount Hood, with a smear of frozen breath beneath his chin and with eyelids frozen together. B-r-r-r-r-h!

1949 — 70 years ago

On Feb. 5, the Odell Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its first birthday by having an open house at the fire hall in Odell. The public is invited to inspect the fire equipment and see the progress that the department has made in its initial year of activity.

Two to four inches of new snow is reported above Cooper Spur junction and the temperature has been hovering around zero each night. Repairs on the North Slope ski club tow have been completed and a new rope installed.

1959 — 60 years ago

Hood River businessmen and others announced last week formation of an organization to bring this county an organized drag strip association with off the road facilities for regular drag strip activities. The group has already started in circulation a series of petitions calling for construction of the drag strip. According to petitioners, the work would be done by volunteers who back the idea, with machinery and equipment donated by other sponsors.

1969 — 50 years ago

In one of its first official acts, a merged board of directors for Washington Canners Cooperative and Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., has elected Ray T. Yasui, Odell, as president, and G.C. Crossland as general manager.

School had been out for about 20 minutes when teacher Robert Campbell smelled smoke in the Hood River Valley High music room shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. Within two hours, despite the desperate efforts from some 40 Hood River Volunteer Firemen, the one-story frame building was virtually destroyed. Besides the band and chorus room, the structure also housed the school wood shop and a coal furnace room.

1979 — 40 years ago

Two long-standing Hood River businesses will change hands in the coming weeks. Forrest Bellus will sell the Hood River Stationers to two couples: Don and Sue Hull and Dave and Diane Rhodes. The papers were still being completed for the switch, but they expect everything to be ready for an April 1 changeover. Ray and Bonnie Calmettes will sell the Heights Floral and Greenhouse buildings and business to Roger and Lindamay Woosley, with the new owners taking over March 1. In both cases, women will be handling the business management tasks.

1989 — 30 years ago

The start of 1989 saw the conclusion of a half-century old community service group in Hood River, as the local Shrine Club formally ceased operations. Declining enrollment prompted the move, although the Shriners’ parent organization, the Masonic Lodge, is still going strong in Hood River.

The Hood River Shrine Club was organized in 1920 prior to a national Shrine convention in Portland; a tight economy led to a period of dormancy, but the club started back up again in 1933 and ever since, it’s members have joined their brethren across the nation in a common objective: Bringing medical assistance to crippled children.

1999 — 20 years ago

A Hood River County School District survey has recommended that Cascade Locks High School juniors and seniors be allowed to take advanced classes at Hood River Valley High School to help meet new state requirements. Supt. Chuck Bugge presented the survey, “Cascade Locks Futures Planning Survey,” to the school board Wednesday. Bugge will meet with parents and students from CLHS on Feb. 3 to discuss the survey, take comments and answer questions.

The survey responded to a study by CLHS that outlined a plan for students to meet the state’s Certificate of Advanced Mastery standards. Of parents who responded, 88 percent supported students registering for classes at either high school. They said transportation would be difficult for students and asked for assistance.

2009 — 10 years ago

Cascade Locks residents who packed Westside Elementary’s school library Wednesday were disappointed when the school board voted 5-1 in favor of bussing Cascade Locks high school students to Hood River Valley High beginning this fall. The board admitted to having spent many sleepless nights wrestling with the issue before ultimately deciding that the only way the district could afford to main a quality education for Cascade Locks high school students was to transfer them to HRVHS.

