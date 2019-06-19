HRVHS Class of 2019 grads Dean Rockett (left) and his buddy since second grade, Jonathan Jones, visit Dean’s mom, Joelena Evans, June 7, graduation day, at Westside Elementary, where both young men were students. Evans, who teaches second grade, said, “They were together as second graders in Kathryn Ritter’s class. I didn’t have any of my own children in my class. Too hard!” On the afternoon of graduation, many former Westside students continued the tradition of visiting their old classrooms, in caps and gowns, and hearing a story from librarian Debi Gallagher.
