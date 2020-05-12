B2 anniversary.jpg

Daniel and Wanita Gordon

 Submitted photos

Daniel and Wanita Gordon of White Salmon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 13. The couple was married in White Salmon on May 13, 1970.

Daniel is retired from the telephone industry in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska; Wanita is retired from the White Salmon PUD and the banking industry. They lived in Alaska and Hawaii before returning home in 1998.

The couple have two children, son Ryan and daughter Carrie, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.