Daniel and Wanita Gordon of White Salmon celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 13. The couple was married in White Salmon on May 13, 1970.
Daniel is retired from the telephone industry in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska; Wanita is retired from the White Salmon PUD and the banking industry. They lived in Alaska and Hawaii before returning home in 1998.
The couple have two children, son Ryan and daughter Carrie, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
