A daughter, Ainsley Ann Bohince, was born Sept. 5, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Zach and Kayla Bohince of Hood River. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
She joins a sister, Kenna Bohince, 3. Grandparents are Mike and Pattie Monahan of Parkdale and Sean and Julie Bohince of Hood River. Great-grandparents are Betty Ufford of Hood River and Bridget Bohince of Leesberg, Va.
