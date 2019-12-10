A son, Bradyn River Adkins, was born Nov. 11, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Michael and Jennifer Adkins. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. He joins siblings Hunter, 6, Kayla, 4, and Brooklyn, 2. Grandparents are the late John B. and Kayla H. Johnson, C.D. Adkins of Oceanside, Calif., and Suzanne Adkins of San Marcos, Calif. Great-grandparents are the late Joyleen and Alton Hobson.
