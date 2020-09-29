A daughter, Everly Grace Haskins, was born July 24, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Christopher and Katherine Haskins, Hood River. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Grandparents are Dyrk and Sally Pritchett of Hood River, Mary Haskins of Hood River, and Danny and Cherrie Vest of Klamath Falls. Great-grandparents are Betsy Doroski of Hood River, Aggie Smalley of Merrill, Ore., Mary Pritchett of Encinitas, Calif., and Don and Fran Pritchett of Bend.
