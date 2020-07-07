A daughter, Isamar Andrea Diaz-Jimenez, was born June 20, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Yadira Jimenez, Hood River, and Jesus Diaz Delgado, Jalisco, Mexico. She weighted 6 pounds, 14 ounces. She joins siblings Adrian Agustin, 3, and Ximena Amelia, 2. Grandparents are Esperanza and Juan Jiménez, Hood River, and Alicia Delgado and Agustin Diaz, Jalisco, Mexico.
