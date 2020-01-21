Jade Guardado Ruiz
A daughter, Jade Ameri Guardado Ruiz, was born on Nov. 6, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Lorena and Gerardo Guardado of Hood River. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. She joins siblings Jennifer (15), Ceasar (14) and Jailah (6). Grandparents are Maria and Jose Ruiz of Mosier and Delia and Serafin of Tangamandapio, Michoacan, Mexico.
