B2 wedding announcement.jpg

Newlyweds Woody Johnson, Taylor Gatti and furry friends Oakley and Sadie.

 Submitted photo

Taylor Gatti and Woody Johnson, both of Hood River, were married Aug. 17, 2019, at a gathering in Gearhart, Ore. Karen Joplin, Woody’s aunt, officiated.

The bride’s attendants were Lizzie Peiros as maid of honor, and Taylor’s two brothers, Josh and Jordan Gatti, as bridesmen.

The groom’s attendants were all cousins: Tori Clay as bestwoman, and Sonja and Vada Joplin-Clay as groomswomen.

Parents Steve and Belinda Gatti, of the Bay Area in California, gave the bride away.

In attendance were LeeAnn Joplin, mother of the groom, and her husband, Henry Weber, both of Louisville, Ky., and father, Marty Johnson.

Also in attendance from the Bay Area were grandparents Mee Toy, Arnold and Carol Gatti, and many other family members and friends.

From Woody’s side were Beverly Joplin, grandmother, and Lore Joplin, aunt, and other family members and friends.

Taylor and Woody chose Oahu for their honeymoon. They are both graduates of Lewis and Clark College, and their first home is in Hood River.

