Taylor Gatti and Woody Johnson, both of Hood River, were married Aug. 17, 2019, at a gathering in Gearhart, Ore. Karen Joplin, Woody’s aunt, officiated.
The bride’s attendants were Lizzie Peiros as maid of honor, and Taylor’s two brothers, Josh and Jordan Gatti, as bridesmen.
The groom’s attendants were all cousins: Tori Clay as bestwoman, and Sonja and Vada Joplin-Clay as groomswomen.
Parents Steve and Belinda Gatti, of the Bay Area in California, gave the bride away.
In attendance were LeeAnn Joplin, mother of the groom, and her husband, Henry Weber, both of Louisville, Ky., and father, Marty Johnson.
Also in attendance from the Bay Area were grandparents Mee Toy, Arnold and Carol Gatti, and many other family members and friends.
From Woody’s side were Beverly Joplin, grandmother, and Lore Joplin, aunt, and other family members and friends.
Taylor and Woody chose Oahu for their honeymoon. They are both graduates of Lewis and Clark College, and their first home is in Hood River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.