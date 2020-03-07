Griselda Larios, 48, and Ricardo Medina, 34, both of Hood River, on Feb. 4.
Kirby Griffin McAdams, 29, and Ana Karen Garcia, 27, both of Hood River, on Feb. 10.
Shelbi Lynn Wakamatsu, 25, and Joshua Ross Ooley, 25, both of Castro Valley, Calif., on Feb. 10.
Matthew Paul Cuthrell, 25, of Lacey, Wash., and Brittney Carol Shannon Perron, 28, of Parkdale, on Feb. 14.
David Alan Garrison, 58, of White Salmon, and Erika del Carmen Rios Ojeda, 47, of Maracibo, Venezue-la, on Feb. 18.
Van Kirke Schutt, 55, and Kelly Kay Franklin, 65, both of Hood River, on Feb. 19.
Jacklyn Guadalupe Renfro, 26, and Brennan Kazuo Miyasaki, 27, both of Hood River, on Feb. 20.
Aboubakri Charif, 46, and Najoua Hamdouni, 25, both of Hood River, on Feb. 21.
Danielle Elizabeth Hawkins, 33, and John Edward Kruse, 37, both of Trout Lake, on Feb. 28.
Heather Melanie O’Brien, 46, and Tyler Scott Blewett, 36, both of Hermiston, on Feb. 28.
